All of Carlos Prates' finishes this year

All that nicotine has to be helping him concentrate. He's catching everyone at the end of his strikes. No clubbing/pushing or forearm strikes. Just his balled up fist going through a full range of motion until it lands.

Good shit.
 
SKYNET said:
That was awesome. Dude has iron fists
Guy is a 170lb Poatan

wufabufa said:
He's scary precise. The grazing shot he clipped Magny with behind the ear completely smoked him.
 
Versez said:
Smoking cigarettes will do this to you.
9xXxKq.gif
 
