They where selling users location data without their permission. The government hit them with a 200 million dollar fine the largest of this type. AT&T, T MOBILE, Verizon, Sprint where hit with fines. What actions do individuals have class action lawsuits? It seems to me people should have some level of involvement in this seeing it's their location data? Who knows what else they have sold.
"
What does AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile all have in common?
Aside from being the four major mobile carriers in the U.S., these companies have also just been slapped with millions in fines from the FCC."
"
Why?
AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile allegedly provided location data to third parties without their users' consent, which is illegal."
