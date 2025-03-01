  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

All embed and altering options greyed out on mobile

obviously i can't embed the photo but here you go:


everything is greyed out& unclickable and i'm not sure why. it's not the single yellow card, as i've had it for a couple weeks and this just started a few days ago. any way to fix this?
 
As a matter of fact, there is!

Jackonfire

Resolved

Its possible your bb code is turned off. Try this:

Icons are grayed/disabled on mobile/desktop
- For those having issues with the icons grayed out/disabled on mobile, this happens when the bb code ( [ ] ) icon is clicked. Make sure it's un-clicked to enable the icons.

- For mobile it's under 'more options next' to preview. Click the 3 dots and the [ ] icon is below it (see pic)


Yy7gL5U.png



- For desktop, it's beside the 'Insert table' icon. Click the button with 3 vertical dots to see it. (see pic)...
Latest posts

