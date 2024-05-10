Movies All Dogs Go To Heaven vs The Land Before Time

  • All Dogs Go To Heaven

  • The Land Before Time

All Dogs was dark as shit with some of the Hell stuff and gangster dog murder.

Land Before had some bitch ass baby dinos who were all herbivores. Team Sharptooth Apex Predator!

All Dogs Go To Heaven by a mile
 
TribalDrumz said:
Chomper ftw even had a toy of him
TPFrkH.gif


I grew up on the Land Before Time, never seen that guy before ever. Is that from one of its dozen sequels that came out like a decade later?
 
Both great movies. Saw them both in theaters as a kid along with both American Tale movies.
Land Before Time > American Tale > All Dogs Go To Heaven.

All 3 hit the feels. Land Before Time however is a major moment in my life as that’s the first movie theater I ever went to as a child. Or at least the first I remember. I watched it with my daughter and still get teary eyed when Littlefoots mom dies.
 
