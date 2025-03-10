  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

All 4 Members of the Fighting Nerds Look Like They are Going to be Future Champs

It’s crazy how unbelievably talented these guy are. It’s almost every other event it feels like one of these four guys is violently finishing someone. They’re a combined 18-0 now in the UFC and Silva and Prates could make that 20-0 in a couple of weeks. Everyone kept on arguing over which one could be champ but I think honestly the equation is which one of these guys COULDNT be champ. Caio is 7-0, Silva and Prates are 4-0, and Ruffy is now 3-0. I think all four of these guys honestly are going to be champs maybe just at different points.
 
I think they are decent but they might not have enough wrestling to compete. Lord is a hilarious character. I think Ruffy will have a hard time at 155 if they push him too early. The guys are old at 155 but they can still fight.

Caio should be the one closest to a title shot. I think he matches up well with the current champ.
 
How would he do versus Khamzat though?
 
they are knocking out unranked fighters and journeyman other than caio who actually has a good chance of getting to the belt
 
Lots of fighters look like world beaters on the way up. Talbot, Mokaev, BSD, and on and on and on. Way too early to say if they’ll ever fight for belts let alone become champs.
 
Hopefully they don’t end up being like the 4 horse women, or whatever the fuck that crew Rhonda was in calls itself.
 
I think they are all fun and talented fighters but I just don’t quite see them reaching the very top. Borralho has fought the toughest opponent of any of them and it was a pretty competitive fight against Cannonier.
 
Yeah they really haven't fought the level of competition to judge yet, other than Caio beating an older Cannonier, which is still a solid win.

Prates and Silva have great tests coming up in Neal and Bryce, looking forward to those fights. Neal is a really tough test for any striker out there. Wonderboy is the only one that has ever outclassed him. And Mitchell doesn't have much striking but very solid grappling so will test Silva in that department, as he has shown some vulnerability to being taken down against inferior grapplers compared to Bryce.
 
Khamzat is a buzz saw. I don't believe he is going to change his game plan of going all out in the 1st and 2nd. He can take Caio down. Even someone as unathletic as Craig got to his hips. The issue is Caio is a better grappler than the other black belts in the division. He isn't going to sub Khamzat but he might be able to survive to take it to the later rounds. I feel Khamzat can sub DDP because DDP's grappling is him being a gorilla. He isn't going to get the top position against Khamzat.



 
"Soon they will run into stiffer competition and look human... it always happens. Nothing lasts forever. We are all gonna die, just as all fun things should"

images
 
People are just mentally preparing themselves for the domination from BRYCE THUG NASTY MITCHELL
1741639769153.png
 
