All 4 Members of the Fighting Nerds Look Like They are Going to be Future Champs

It’s crazy how unbelievably talented these guy are. It’s almost every other event it feels like one of these four guys is violently finishing someone. They’re a combined 18-0 now in the UFC and Silva and Prates could make that 20-0 in a couple of weeks. Everyone kept on arguing over which one could be champ but I think honestly the equation is which one of these guys COULDNT be champ. Caio is 7-0, Silva and Prates are 4-0, and Ruffy is now 3-0. I think all four of these guys honestly are going to be champs maybe just at different points.