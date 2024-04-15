Media Aljamain Sterling wants to fight Brian Ortega next - should the UFC make the fight?

Serge421 said:
Why not Emmett? 😏
Yeah that could make sense. The thing I dislike most about the idea of Ortega vs Sterling is where it would leave Evloev. He clearly deserves a title eliminator fight and Ortega is the opponent that makes the most sense for that.

What they should do imo:

- Ortega vs Evloev
- Emmett vs Sterling
 
That's a good/interesting fight. Ortega won't mind getting taken down and would still be dangerous
 
Aljo will probably be ranked 8th tomorrow. And Ortega is 3rd. I have no problem with that. I’m sick of Ortega showing up every couple of years. He wins a fight, and gets another TS. Enough already. Make the guy earn his next ass whoopin in another title fight.
 
Aljo vs Diego Lopes. Both men should enter the rankings in the 8-12 area.
JoeRowe said:
Aljo vs Diego Lopes. Both men should enter the rankings in the 8-12 area.
I would rather do Lopes vs Kattar. I can see Lopes fighting for a title after 2 or 3 wins. Katter + a top 5 impressive win.
 
