Why not Emmett?
I would rather do Lopes vs Kattar. I can see Lopes fighting for a title after 2 or 3 wins. Katter + a top 5 impressive win.Aljo vs Diego Lopes. Both men should enter the rankings in the 8-12 area.
Matchmaking the FW Division(Booking from the TOP DOWN) Ilia vs Max- Not much needs to be said, can headline any PPV Volk vs Evloev- 5 round co-main in Perth preferably. Evloev only has 10 minutes of gas, UFC hopes Volk survives the first 2 rounds & wins, ridding Evolev from title talk. Ortega vs Emmett- Emmett is the...forums.sherdog.com