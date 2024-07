Classic UFC move of matching up blanket fighter vs blanket fighter. I like Aljo and I think it'd be cool if he could get a 2nd belt so I'm pulling for him but Evloev has put in work so it would be nice to see him get closer to a title shot too. The main thing is I hope we get some good scrambles and they test each other's stand up a bit instead of ending up in stalemates up against the fence.