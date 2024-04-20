blame kattar for not being able to stand up. you anti grappling fucktards should go watch glory cause MMA clearly isnt for you. its the same shit over and over and they never blame the guy getting dominated, who is soley to blame for you not being entertained. it is in no way aljos fault that his opponent cant stop him. perhaps get better and learn to defend and stop takedowns? or perhaps learn how to get up from being completely smothered....