Media Aljamain Sterling Says He Had The "Most Dominating" Performance At UFC 300

It was a boring but very good performance by Aljo. I didnt think he was going to able to do that.
 
If he’s so dominant why can’t he severely hurt his opponents or legit threaten them with subs?

No doubt it was the least entertaining fight of the night, he’s got a style built to win a PFL season though.
 
Ahh here comes the anti grappling comments. You lot call yourself mma fans 😂
i love grappling! Aljo's style of it is very boring though. he's not very urgent, he tends to just hold and do juuuust enough so that the fight isnt separated or stood up. he's damn good at maintaining control. but personally its just a dull as hell style he's developed. he used to be more exciting earlier on in his career.
Joe Lauzon is one of my favorite fighters ever and a fine example of someone with an entertaining grappling style. Charles Olivera too.
 
i love grappling! Aljo's style of it is very boring though. he's not very urgent, he tends to just hold and do juuuust enough so that the fight isnt separated or stood up. he's damn good at maintaining control. but personally its just a dull as hell style he's developed. he used to be more exciting earlier on in his career.
Joe Lauzon is one of my favorite fighters ever and a fine example of someone with an entertaining grappling style. Charles Olivera too.
Entertaining is another word for reckless imo
 
He's right, but it doesn't mean the fight was entertaining. If Jailton Almeida fought Derrick Lewis on UFC 300 he could have said that and he would have been right, but the fight would still suck
 
blame kattar for not being able to stand up. you anti grappling fucktards should go watch glory cause MMA clearly isnt for you. its the same shit over and over and they never blame the guy getting dominated, who is soley to blame for you not being entertained. it is in no way aljos fault that his opponent cant stop him. perhaps get better and learn to defend and stop takedowns? or perhaps learn how to get up from being completely smothered....
 
yes bro if he hugs you, you cannot escape. Holidays at his house must be wild
2 near finishes over a top 5 opponent in a new division 10lbs up somehow = hugs. Just go watch combat sports that don't allow any grappling if you can't understand what you're watching or don't find high level grappling entertaining.
 
