yes bro if he hugs you, you cannot escape. Holidays at his house must be wildIt wasn't a whole lot of fun to watch, but Sterling DID completely dominate a ranked opponent in a higher weight class.
Sterling is not likeable, but he is very, very good at what he does.
Ahh here comes the anti grappling comments. You lot call yourself mma fans
i love grappling! Aljo's style of it is very boring though. he's not very urgent, he tends to just hold and do juuuust enough so that the fight isnt separated or stood up. he's damn good at maintaining control. but personally its just a dull as hell style he's developed. he used to be more exciting earlier on in his career.
Entertaining is another word for reckless imo
Joe Lauzon is one of my favorite fighters ever and a fine example of someone with an entertaining grappling style. Charles Olivera too.
i think you can be very calculated and entertaining, like Charles is. but youre right to an extent. recklessness is entertaining!
2 near finishes over a top 5 opponent in a new division 10lbs up somehow = hugs. Just go watch combat sports that don't allow any grappling if you can't understand what you're watching or don't find high level grappling entertaining.
This is gold.Grappling is like foreplay, it needs to lead to something!