Aljamain Sterling questions if Tom Aspinall was really hurt

Because it's the truth. Aspinall got eye poked 100 times worse in the left eye, yet he only complained about the right eye. He chose the wrong eye LOL. He was so anxious that he kept repeating "I can't see !" to the doctor and referee while nobody was asking him. The doctor even said that his eye is fine. He did not even want to wait and see. It was funny as fuck and so obvious.
 
Aljo actually took a brutal, clearly intentional illegal knee. Did he he play it up for the DQ? Absolutely. That's exactly why his ability to call Tom out for the same behaviour, albeit for a significantly lesser foul is valid. It takes one to know one, and Aljo knows.
 
fendertach said:
Aljo actually took a brutal, clearly intentional illegal knee. Did he he play it up for the DQ? Absolutely. That's exactly why his ability to call Tom out for the same behaviour, albeit for a significantly lesser foul is valid. It takes one to know one, and Aljo knows.
The hole in your logic, dear sherbro, is that Gane didn’t get a DQ. Are you saying Tom should have played it up more?
 
Aljo and DJ are two super skilled fighters who then get on social media and podcasts and say the dumbest stuff you could think of, even about MMA which they're world class athletes in

Sometimes I think it's intentional for clickbait, other times it's just meathead syndrome
 
If i was an mma fighter, i'd make sure to dip my fingers in the hottest hot sauce i could before each fight.
 
lxnejlnq0w07uhrys2n5.jpg
 
