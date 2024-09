LoveMyMMA said: GUY TALKS ALL THAT CRAP ABOUT MOVSAR FOR MONTHS, ACCUSING HIM OF USING ROIDS AND CHEATING, AND THEN DECIDES TO PULL OUT ! Click to expand...

Not sure if what he said is true but his words were the UFC medical staff advised him he can't fight. So sounds like it wasn't his decision. Hopefully this opens up thiings for Lopes to rematch Movsar and he gets a title shot off of a win.