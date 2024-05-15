He made a whole video weeks ago saying he'd fight ortega or movsar, but prefers ortega just because of the name value. He also said he has wrestled with many of the same guys movsar wrestles with, and he's VERY confident that his wrestling stacks up with movsars.
It is annoying, but aljo is just doing his best to get bigger names. He will do what the ufc tells him, though.
He's not wrong. He's a former champion and coming off a win; it makes sense to give him a bigger name. I generally like the idea of big-name fighters coming off a loss being matched against rising lesser-known prospects.