Media Aljamain Sterling not interested fighting Movsar Evloev, says matchup "makes no sense"

He made a whole video weeks ago saying he'd fight ortega or movsar, but prefers ortega just because of the name value. He also said he has wrestled with many of the same guys movsar wrestles with, and he's VERY confident that his wrestling stacks up with movsars.

It is annoying, but aljo is just doing his best to get bigger names. He will do what the ufc tells him, though.
 
Guy probably 1 fight away from a title shot and ranked above him doesn’t make sense? Come on.
If he can get Ortega, then yeah, movsar doesn't make sense. Take Ortega off the table and he'll be more interested in movsar. He has said as much himself on his youtube channel.
 
No point angling for Yair Rodriguez instead, even if he wins he'd still need another win to get a title shot imo.

If Sterling beats Evloev that should secure a title shot once the whole Topuria/Holloway/Volk mess is sorted out.
 
If Alex is still sitting after Ilia-Max happens, then Evloev is just next, no questions. Making sure he's beat benefits you, and if you're the one who beat him, it practically ensures you're next.

But yeah, beating Mr. Modelo will really bring in your Insta numbers, so best move for your career. Best of luck, Aljo
 
That's cuz Movsar would kick his ass badly.

Obviously Sterling would want Ortega or Yair. Literally 10 times easier match up than Movsar.
 
He's not wrong. He's a former champion and coming off a win; it makes sense to give him a bigger name. I generally like the idea of big-name fighters coming off a loss being matched against rising lesser-known prospects.

Topuria-Max
Ortega-Aljo
Yair-Movsar

Make it happen, bald Goof.
 
Surprised he didn't call out Frankie Edgar
 
“It doesn’t make sense” normally translates to it does make sense but I don’t want to do it

Colby saying the Ian garry fight “doesn’t make sense” is a prime example
 
lol he’s ducking him. Why wouldn’t he want to fight someone ranked higher? If he wins he gets a title shot. He knows he won’t be able to do all that hugging
 
