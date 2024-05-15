Media Aljamain Sterling: "I'd Bet My Life Savings" On Beating Sean O'Malley in Rematch

He's one big win away from fighting Topuria for the belt ... and still talking about Sean.
 
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling is ready to silence the doubts
 
Maybe he won’t be dumb enough to stand with him again. One of the dumbest game plans I’ve ever seen
 
Always said his standup was trash. Why even for a second he stood with the most accurate sniper at BW ill never understand. He would get TKOd again.
 
He's not entirely wrong about fighting on a very short turnaround, wasn't really a "war" with Cejudo per se but it was still a grueling 5 round fight, no doubt that there was aches and pains that persisted for awhile after it.

But it's all shoulda woulda coulda at the end of the day, all we do know is that O'Malley and him did fight and O'Malley TKO'd him.
 
We all know that bout goes different if aljo had time to rest or even if it was in the apex No crowd
Dana rushed Aljo into that bout, and wanted aljo to lose .
so its one thing if the fans dont like you, which they didnt.... but if your boss wants you
to lose/ vacate well then thats a whole other pressure thats not talked about.

Anyway Theres no doubt in my mind aljo could strangle suga sean or win via a decision.
and yeah some of his fights can be bland but we not gonna sit here and act like hes crazy.

and lastly the stoppage was sus
 
I like Aljo but I don't subscribe to that theory.

That being said, to be the best, that is the kind of attitude you need to have.
 
Aljo accepted the fight and signed the contract. He thought O'Malley would bring him good PPV buys so he makes more money. This comes off as salt. You lost man.
 
So he thinks he would be able to hug him better next time lol. Sean is just the better fighter, all it takes is one shot for Sean so it’s likely Sean finds his chin everytime throughout 5 rounds
 
The fight wasn’t even rushed at all. You’re acting like it was short notice. Did he need more time to train hugging? Because that’s all he would’ve done. Sean stuffed every take down attempt of his and lit him up then knocked him out. lol at claiming early stoppage when he slumped like a sack of potatoes
 
