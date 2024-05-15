We all know that bout goes different if aljo had time to rest or even if it was in the apex No crowd

etc etc etc.

but

Lets be honest here..

Dana rushed Aljo into that bout, and wanted aljo to lose .

so its one thing if the fans dont like you, which they didnt.... but if your boss wants you

to lose/ vacate well then thats a whole other pressure thats not talked about.



Anyway Theres no doubt in my mind aljo could strangle suga sean or win via a decision.

and yeah some of his fights can be bland but we not gonna sit here and act like hes crazy.



and lastly the stoppage was sus