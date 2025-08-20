  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Aljamain Sterling frustrated Ortega fight is 5 rounds: ‘What’s the point if we don’t get paid extra?’

Do you agree with Aljo that 5-round co-mains aren’t worth it without extra pay?

lol what? this is a gripe i've never heard from a fighter before. 5 round fights are too long? what a whiny bitch.
 
Aljo's a championship level fighter lol I thought he'd be happy that he would have an extra 2 rounds if he needs them.
 
Ok, fine, you don't want a 5 round fight. I'm sure the UFC will be happy to stick Aljo on the prelims of the Apex cards for the rest of his career, it's not like anyone's paying to watch him.
 
tenor.gif
 
What a strange complaint.

You'd think Aljo was forced to take the fight at gunpoint or something. MF you signed the contract not us.

Aljo always says some weird shit in his interviews. He has a tendency to ramble on about trivial things and complain or explain himself on issues when he's not involved and noone asked him to.
 
svmr_db said:
Aljo's a championship level fighter lol I thought he'd be happy that he would have an extra 2 rounds if he needs them.
Ortega is nigh indestructible so I can understand why you'd want to fight him in a 3 rounder, but geez. This is the job buddeh.
 
I remember fifteen years ago when Dana White was talking about making main events 7 rounds and regular fights 5 rounds. Everyone on the Internet pointed out he just wanted to pay less money to fighters every event.

The UFC rigged the O'Malley fight against Aljo, so he can complain about whatever the fuck he wants. what a garbage organization.
 
Can always ask for a 3 round co-main in the contract if you wanted too, not all co-mains are 5 rounders.
Also if he didn't realise that 5 round co-mains dont pay extra thats on him, hes been in the company long enough to know that.
And like others have said, if you dont wanna do 5 rounds finish the fight ASAP.
 
VAfan said:
lol what? this is a gripe i've never heard from a fighter before. 5 round fights are too long? what a whiny bitch.
I've actually heard this from several other fighters. Unfortunately I can't remember any of them right now but yeah I've definitely heard people complaining about having to put in five round camps for the same pay.
 
I don't understand why he signed the contract for 5 rds without pushing back if it was such a sticking point
 
VAfan said:
lol what? this is a gripe i've never heard from a fighter before. 5 round fights are too long? what a whiny bitch.
That's understandable that he's annoyed. It's basically unpaid overtime. Would you want to do overtime for free?
 
