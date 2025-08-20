BoxerMaurits
Ortega is nigh indestructible so I can understand why you'd want to fight him in a 3 rounder, but geez. This is the job buddeh.Aljo's a championship level fighter lol I thought he'd be happy that he would have an extra 2 rounds if he needs them.
lol what? this is a gripe i've never heard from a fighter before. 5 round fights are too long? what a whiny bitch.
Belal?
That's understandable that he's annoyed. It's basically unpaid overtime. Would you want to do overtime for free?lol what? this is a gripe i've never heard from a fighter before. 5 round fights are too long? what a whiny bitch.