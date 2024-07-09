Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes to fight at the sphere

AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 4,434
- Reaction score
- 10,521
Sterling’s resume is amazing. He’s fought the who’s who and he is still asking for dangerous opponents.
the seats should rumble when diego lands
and recline with ambient music when aljo is backpacking.
Alja planning to put people to sleep at the sphere as he did on 300. let's be honest hes going straight for the crotch
Does Aljo know Lopes is Brazilian, not Mexican?
No. That’s not happening on that NOCHE, card.