He was actively trying to put on weight before this fight though, that's the only reason he was that bigNo said he struggled with weight and was coming down from like 222lbs this camp.
Shavkat is 1.85M same as Bo. 77" reach while Bo has 75".I doubt he could even cut down to that without dying. IMO, the top guys at welterweight are: just as savvy on the ground and on the feet, just as tough and have even better cardio, and probably faster than middleweights. The only upside I see is maybe they don't hit quite as hard. I don't see it as any easier of a path. Certainly no clear advantage to justify an even bigger weight cut. Very hard work ahead either way.
Kid was actively trying to add muscle/weight this past fight. He's young, so a strict diet, dif lifestyle in certain areas, more cardio and he can make 170 realistically. There are plenty of 170lb fighters who are much bigger on mass, etc.. then Bo, and they make the weight when needed. If anyone can do it, it's a life long wrestler who is use to cutting huge amounts and performing at his best in doing so.Lol the guy said he was 40lbs over 185 and crying about suffering from the weight cut good luck getting to 170
Makes sense but I'm assuming he very deliberately chose to compete at 185 because it was his optimal weight class.Shavkat is 1.85M same as Bo. 77" reach while Bo has 75".
Usman is 1.83M with 76" reach
Leon is 1.83M with 74" reach
I don't see why he couldn't make that weight if he really wanted to do it.
The benefit for him would be being the bigger man most times lets him walk down guys and get the TDs. Of course if he can't make the weight and perform he could get Dillashaw'd when he tried Fly W.