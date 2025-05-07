Media Aljamain Sterling believes Bo Nickal should move down to 170

Do you agree?

I doubt he could even cut down to that without dying. IMO, the top guys at welterweight are: just as savvy on the ground and on the feet, just as tough and have even better cardio, and probably faster than middleweights. The only upside I see is maybe they don't hit quite as hard. I don't see it as any easier of a path. Certainly no clear advantage to justify an even bigger weight cut. Very hard work ahead either way.
 
Aljo spent his whole career draining himself and now he's 35, probably past his prime, lifting people up in the air as he should have done the whole time.
 
Bo said he struggled with weight and was coming down from like 222lbs this camp.
 
I don't think size is the issue. Bo's striking simply hasn't progressed enough to compete at the highest level, and he doesn't respond well to getting hit.

He's been training for about 5 years; if he were truly a blue chip prospect, I'd expect his striking to be further along at this point. And he isn't exactly mauling people on the ground like you'd expect from a wrestler of his caliber.

I still think he could develop into a solid top 15 fighter, but I don't see a title in his future.
 
He is already struggling to make weight now. It makes no sense he isn't that big. He needs to start grinding people out wrestling because he has below average striking
 
Lol the guy said he was 40lbs over 185 and crying about suffering from the weight cut good luck getting to 170
 
He is somehow entering his camps at 185 at like 220 something and struggling to make weight... and I have no idea how. The dude looks downright undersized at Middleweight against a lot of his peers and his cage-wrestling isn't all that imposing. I think a big part of that is because his entries are sort of ass and he hasn't learned how to adapt his amateur wrestling to MMA. But I think a big part of that is due to a gulf in physicality. De Ridder dwarfed him in there.

Bo looks like he should be able to make 170, but sometimes these things are hard to judge as an outsider looking in. I think it's at least worth looking into long-term if Nickal can get the right nutritionist and team behind him to make the move in a healthy manner. It could potentially work out pretty well... or not. At MW I don't like his ceiling... though that's admittedly as much due to his current skill level as the physical side of things.
 
Dunno, he said he put on weight for this fight but it didn't look like it was muscle. He's looked like the much smaller guy in all of his fights, and looked a whole weight class smaller in both of his last 2.

He might even be better off actually putting on some muscle and moving up instead of down, because LHW is a grappling wasteland.
 
AmonTobin said:
I doubt he could even cut down to that without dying. IMO, the top guys at welterweight are: just as savvy on the ground and on the feet, just as tough and have even better cardio, and probably faster than middleweights. The only upside I see is maybe they don't hit quite as hard. I don't see it as any easier of a path. Certainly no clear advantage to justify an even bigger weight cut. Very hard work ahead either way.
Shavkat is 1.85M same as Bo. 77" reach while Bo has 75".

Usman is 1.83M with 76" reach
Leon is 1.83M with 74" reach

I don't see why he couldn't make that weight if he really wanted to do it.
The benefit for him would be being the bigger man most times lets him walk down guys and get the TDs. Of course if he can't make the weight and perform he could get Dillashaw'd when he tried Fly W.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Lol the guy said he was 40lbs over 185 and crying about suffering from the weight cut good luck getting to 170
Kid was actively trying to add muscle/weight this past fight. He's young, so a strict diet, dif lifestyle in certain areas, more cardio and he can make 170 realistically. There are plenty of 170lb fighters who are much bigger on mass, etc.. then Bo, and they make the weight when needed. If anyone can do it, it's a life long wrestler who is use to cutting huge amounts and performing at his best in doing so.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Shavkat is 1.85M same as Bo. 77" reach while Bo has 75".

Usman is 1.83M with 76" reach
Leon is 1.83M with 74" reach

I don't see why he couldn't make that weight if he really wanted to do it.
The benefit for him would be being the bigger man most times lets him walk down guys and get the TDs. Of course if he can't make the weight and perform he could get Dillashaw'd when he tried Fly W.
Makes sense but I'm assuming he very deliberately chose to compete at 185 because it was his optimal weight class.
 
It takes a while to put on size, and even then, unless its your main focus its hard to do while also doing all the fight training as well. He is a guy that would be perfect for 175, but that extra 5 pounds might be out of reach.
 
