He is somehow entering his camps at 185 at like 220 something and struggling to make weight... and I have no idea how. The dude looks downright undersized at Middleweight against a lot of his peers and his cage-wrestling isn't all that imposing. I think a big part of that is because his entries are sort of ass and he hasn't learned how to adapt his amateur wrestling to MMA. But I think a big part of that is due to a gulf in physicality. De Ridder dwarfed him in there.



Bo looks like he should be able to make 170, but sometimes these things are hard to judge as an outsider looking in. I think it's at least worth looking into long-term if Nickal can get the right nutritionist and team behind him to make the move in a healthy manner. It could potentially work out pretty well... or not. At MW I don't like his ceiling... though that's admittedly as much due to his current skill level as the physical side of things.