Aljamain at 145 looks like a scaled-down version of Ngannou

Mammothman said: Crazy how Alja have literally zero punching power despite being jacked like Francis.

Power is really a measure of technique and genetics. I really don't see that much correlation between physique and power in the UFC, especially when Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are at the opposite ends of the power spectrum.Or compare Benson Henderson with Anthony Pettis, Ciryl Gane with Tai Tuivasa, Sean Sherk with BJ Penn, etc.