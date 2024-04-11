Aljamain at 145 looks like a scaled-down version of Ngannou

Lol Aljo is way more handsome than Francis. Difference between handsome Jamaican chad and a mere sand digger is apparent.
 
Mammothman said:
Crazy how Alja have literally zero punching power despite being jacked like Francis.
Power is really a measure of technique and genetics. I really don't see that much correlation between physique and power in the UFC, especially when Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are at the opposite ends of the power spectrum.

Or compare Benson Henderson with Anthony Pettis, Ciryl Gane with Tai Tuivasa, Sean Sherk with BJ Penn, etc.
 
Ya gots giggle out of me I was not expecting that that aljo rendition JBG bless
 
He wishes

francis-ngannou-zlato.jpg
 
UFC should just get rid of belts and go by Punching Machine Power Rating TBH
 
Fengxian said:
I think most women would probably say Francis is more attractive though I bet. Taller, stronger jaw line, more masculine, and his personality is more like a man where aljo is more of like a clown acts immature at time
 
GolovKing said:
A worthy excercise in empathy
 
achoo42 said:
Or in boxing, Deontay Wilder is a great example
 
