Aljamain at 145 looks like a scaled-down version of Ngannou

Crazy how Alja have literally zero punching power despite being jacked like Francis.
That suit and car are on loan from the GOAT, Kamarudeen Usman.He wishes
I think most women would probably say Francis is more attractive though I bet. Taller, stronger jaw line, more masculine, and his personality is more like a man where aljo is more of like a clown acts immature at timeLol Aljo is way more handsome than Francis. Difference between handsome Jamaican chad and a mere sand digger is apparent.
Power is really a measure of technique and genetics. I really don't see that much correlation between physique and power in the UFC, especially when Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are at the opposite ends of the power spectrum.
Or compare Benson Henderson with Anthony Pettis, Ciryl Gane with Tai Tuivasa, Sean Sherk with BJ Penn, etc.