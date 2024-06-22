  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Aliskerovs footwork

Some of the worst I’ve ever seen at this level
Flat footed, no spring, knees stiff as a rail, no base- he has no business in there close to a title with that mess
I’m not talking about the stanky leg he did after he got cracked

Watch the gifs posted of the ko- it’s ridiculous

Js
 
GBQawN.gif
 
Yeah, haven't been too impressed with Ikram so far. It may be the double weight cut or the short notice opponent change, but it was a poor showing. This is a good loss to take now and go back to the drawing board. It isn't the end of the world and he can still make his way up. I think the UFC will reward him for saving the main event.
 
I think he hit the ceiling of his skillset
The footwork was atrocious
 
He only got to fight for two minutes, he didn't really get a chance to show much.
 
Short notice fight after double weight cut vs a top 3 opponent.

I wouldn't put too much stock in it / doubt the UFC does either considering he saved the main event
 
