Aliskerovs footwork

Vampire life
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 4,557
- Reaction score
- 3,901
Some of the worst I’ve ever seen at this level
Flat footed, no spring, knees stiff as a rail, no base- he has no business in there close to a title with that mess
I’m not talking about the stanky leg he did after he got cracked
Watch the gifs posted of the ko- it’s ridiculous
Js
Flat footed, no spring, knees stiff as a rail, no base- he has no business in there close to a title with that mess
I’m not talking about the stanky leg he did after he got cracked
Watch the gifs posted of the ko- it’s ridiculous
Js