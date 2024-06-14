PulsingJones
Aliskerov didn't prepare for a 5 round fight either, damn
Has there ever been a fighter that meaningfully improved their gas tank?
According to the vast majority of sherdog, dricus had shitty cardio and would fade after 2 rounds against Strickland. Turned out the 4th round was his best round . Don't know if dricus improved or sherdog is dumb.