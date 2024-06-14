  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Aliskerov got suspect gas tank, bet the house on Bobby Knuckles

This was 6 years ago, also he's been training with the Khabib/Islam camp for a while now and we know their work ethic.

This is an extremely risky fight for Robert Whittaker.
 
Yup perhaps Rob even gets a finish for the first time in ages
PulsingJones said:
Has there ever been a fighter that meaningfully improved their gas tank?
According to the vast majority of sherdog, dricus had shitty cardio and would fade after 2 rounds against Strickland. Turned out the 4th round was his best round 🤷‍♂️ . Don't know if dricus improved or sherdog is dumb.
 
fortheo said:
According to the vast majority of sherdog, dricus had shitty cardio and would fade after 2 rounds against Strickland. Turned out the 4th round was his best round 🤷‍♂️ . Don't know if dricus improved or sherdog is dumb.
Didn't he get some nasal surgery that was blocking his respiratory function or something?
 
