Movies ALIEN: ROMULUS (First Teaser Trailer)

Update: March 20, 2024

First Teaser Trailer for Fede Alvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

 
Yes!!!!! I didn't even realize another Alien movie was in the works!!! My daughter will be excited for this as well.
 
I have reservations about this…
 
It's gonna be shit just like anything attached to Ridley Scott in the past decade. Scott just wants a paycheck at this point so he hands it over to a room full of tiktokers and AI.
 
It's gonna be shit just like anything attached to Ridley Scott in the past decade. Scott just wants a paycheck at this point so he hands it over to a room full of tiktokers and AI.
He's not involved. Fede Alverez has shown to be quite talented and his intense style could mesh really well with an Alien movie. Even if someone isn't a fan of his previous movies, you can't deny he's got style and talent as a director. I'm cautiously optimistic. But I don't expect a classic by any means. Doesn't meant it can't be entertaining.
 
As far as a trailer goes, that was fantastic. Extremely well executed, that's how it's done. Meow as far as the movie, here's to hoping...
 
