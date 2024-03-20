Movies ALIEN: ROMULUS (Final Trailer, post #127)

Update: March 20, 2024

First Teaser Trailer for Fede Alvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS [Updated with Full Trailer]

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.



 
GJICUzRbsAA3vst
 
It's gonna be shit just like anything attached to Ridley Scott in the past decade. Scott just wants a paycheck at this point so he hands it over to a room full of tiktokers and AI.
 
Spam On Rye said:
It's gonna be shit just like anything attached to Ridley Scott in the past decade. Scott just wants a paycheck at this point so he hands it over to a room full of tiktokers and AI.
He's not involved. Fede Alverez has shown to be quite talented and his intense style could mesh really well with an Alien movie. Even if someone isn't a fan of his previous movies, you can't deny he's got style and talent as a director. I'm cautiously optimistic. But I don't expect a classic by any means. Doesn't meant it can't be entertaining.
 
Bob Gray said:
He's not involved. Fede Alverez has shown to be quite talented and his intense style could mesh really well with an Alien movie. Even if someone isn't a fan of his previous movies, you can't deny he's got style and talent as a director. I'm cautiously optimistic. But I don't expect a classic by any means. Doesn't meant it can't be entertaining.
It says he's the producer in the trailer. He's involved. Even if he wasn't, The film will suck. It will be an amalgamation of all the other Alien films but made for people with dopamine addictions.
 
Spam On Rye said:
It says he's the producer in the trailer. He's involved. Even if he wasn't, The film will suck. It will be an amalgamation of all the other Alien films but made for people with dopamine addictions.
Producer means a lot of things. Scott already said he was invited to a screening and knew nothing about the movie.
 
Ok this looks like it’s going back to its horror roots. It’s only a teaser but that’s the vibe I’m getting. I like the directors previous work so I’m encouraged. My only hesitation is that Disney owns 20th century and they could interfere. Let’s hope not.
 
Getting back to it’s roots.....Isolated space station, female lead....let’s hope it has some fresh ideas to give it some originality....otherwise I’ll just watch the first 2 again.
 
Haven't been to a movie theater in 8 years but if this is playing on IMAX, I'm definitely going to see it!
 
good teaser. worst case scenario? it's a bloody (literally) fun sci fi thriller that's shot really well, in spite of any shortcomings (if any)
 
