(This is NOT Dark Decent)
Aliens-Art-Xeno-Survios-1920x1080-1-1.webp

A new game game set in the Aliens universe has been announced by 20th Century Games, which will be developed by Survios, the studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory. Details on the new title are slim, but the studio has confirmed that this title will be a single-player action-horror game that will be released on PC, unspecified consoles, and VR.

"The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games," said 20th Century Games' Luigi Priore. "We're thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences."

This isn't the first time that the Alien IP has been used in the horror genre, as Creative Assembly's 2014 game Alien Isolation mixed stealth with suspense to tell the story of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien protagonist Ellen Ripley, as she investigated a space station infested with the iconic Xenomorphs. More details on the game will be revealed on July 21 during the Alien: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/n...me-announced-for-pc-and-console/1100-6505473/

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://survios.com/studio/aliens/
 
It's one of my favoite games of all time. It's suspense, tenson and horror over action. And I love it. I've played through it at least 4 times now and plan on doing it again here probably later this year.
I bought it on steam a few years ago and think I got a free copy on epic too lol.
 
No idea how to feel about this since I know nothing about the developer.

But I'm gonna be at San Diego Comic Con so maybe I'll go to the panel.
 
I wish they made a new game where the Xenomorphs were playable…

I remember Alien vs Predator for the PS3 and loved using the Xenomorphs. Single player was okay, but multiplayer was very fun with them. They were all about stealth and finding ways to attack the other players unnoticed…
 
I wish they made a new game where the Xenomorphs were playable…

I remember Alien vs Predator for the PS3 and loved using the Xenomorphs. Single player was okay, but multiplayer was very fun with them. They were all about stealth and finding ways to attack the other players unnoticed…
Aliens vs predator for PS3.
<DisgustingHHH>

Aliens vs predator for Atari Jaguar.
 
I wish they made a new game where the Xenomorphs were playable…

I remember Alien vs Predator for the PS3 and loved using the Xenomorphs. Single player was okay, but multiplayer was very fun with them. They were all about stealth and finding ways to attack the other players unnoticed…
I mean, it's kinda fun, I guess, to play as the killer or main badguy, but then you lose all suspense and tension and scariness. I look at it like playing as JAWS in JAWS Unleashed (or the shark in Man Eater). There's nothing scary about playing AS the shark. It was actually kinda boring. I wanna play as the guy on the water scared as fuck that JAWS gonna pop up at any moment.

Then again, why not just have a multiplayer mode that's not connected to the main single player story and there you can play as the Xeno vs humans (F13th style). Asymmetic horror.
 
All of the Alien games have been a disappointment to me since the second AvP and Isolation (which I haven't played but hear good things about). I'll give it some cautious optimism.
 
Colonial Marines was flaming doo doo when it first came out but it's been mostly fixed by modders.
 
I should actually play isolation some day...
It's genuinely great. It had a creepy atmosphere, a lot of jumpscares if you don't stealth and a good story. You could easily sink in 12-15 hours of gameplay on your first play through. I played it normal and the immediately replayed it on the hardest mode. I love it. Probably my all time favourite game
 
I'll wait for a trailer to be intrigued.

Then for the independent reviews to get excited.

So many Aliens games have been complete disappointments.
 
One of the most interesting things about this game is it will be on Unreal Engine 5. Isn't that the most current and up to date engine, at least for that company? Hopefully they'll be able to utilize it to its fullest extent to give us some truly breathtaking graphics.
 
One of the most interesting things about this game is it will be on Unreal Engine 5. Isn't that the most current and up to date engine, at least for that company? Hopefully they'll be able to utilize it to its fullest extent to give us some truly breathtaking graphics.
I get that UE5 may be the best engine ever, but lets not hype up everything being made in it as the best game ever.

There's going to be awesome games made using it.
There's going to be crappy games made using it.

Its not some miracle-ingredient that makes a shitty development team become A++ tier development team.
 
I get that UE5 may be the best engine ever, but lets not hype up everything being made in it as the best game ever.

There's going to be awesome games made using it.
There's going to be crappy games made using it.

Its not some miracle-ingredient that makes a shitty development team become A++ tier development team.
I just hope the graphics are really, really good.
 
