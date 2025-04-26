DoctorTaco
Exclusive: DOJ memo offers blueprint to Tren de Aragua deportation plan
Trump administration officials directed police to circumvent courts and pursue gang members into their homes without a warrant, a new document shows.
www.usatoday.com
Legal experts examined the document that reveals the following:
- It provides directives to front-line officers apprehending suspected Tren de Aragua members, suggesting officers obtain a warrant of apprehension and removal “as much as practicable.” Those administrative warrants are signed by immigration officers, not judges like criminal warrants.
- Due to a “dynamic nature of law enforcement procedures” officers are free to "apprehend aliens" based on their “reasonable belief” they meet the definitions, the memo states.
- It purports to grant authority for police to enter a suspected "Alien Enemy’s residence" if “circumstances render it impracticable” to first obtain a warrant.
Should we start a constitutional rights bingo card and stamp them out as we lose them?
ICE agents operating in plain clothes and masks are allowed to enter someone’s home without a warrant and take them away to a third world gulag without any due process what so ever.
Neat.