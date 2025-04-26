Law alien enemies act grants LEO permission to enter a home without a warrant.

www.usatoday.com

Exclusive: DOJ memo offers blueprint to Tren de Aragua deportation plan

Trump administration officials directed police to circumvent courts and pursue gang members into their homes without a warrant, a new document shows.
Legal experts examined the document that reveals the following:

  • It provides directives to front-line officers apprehending suspected Tren de Aragua members, suggesting officers obtain a warrant of apprehension and removal “as much as practicable.” Those administrative warrants are signed by immigration officers, not judges like criminal warrants.
  • Due to a “dynamic nature of law enforcement procedures” officers are free to "apprehend aliens" based on their “reasonable belief” they meet the definitions, the memo states.
  • It purports to grant authority for police to enter a suspected "Alien Enemy’s residence" if “circumstances render it impracticable” to first obtain a warrant.
Should we start a constitutional rights bingo card and stamp them out as we lose them?

ICE agents operating in plain clothes and masks are allowed to enter someone’s home without a warrant and take them away to a third world gulag without any due process what so ever.

Neat.
 
Yes, Doc Taco. It's really bad. And here we go!

Deorum said:
Alien Enemies Act of 1798. It's humorous to see people proudly associate the law with John Adams for extra emphasis as if it wasn't a huge stain on his regrettable one term presidency. The dude served as George Washington's VP for eight years and still didn't seem to know what the hell he was doing by the time it was his turn, nor did he have the mental composure to handle the duties. A premier founding father, rofl. It is what it is. Adams was terribly mediocre at best, and a borderline can as POTUS.
Deorum said:
The invocation of the Alien Enemies Act has always ended in disgrace. It was a mess when Wilson did it and a disaster for FDR, both occurred during World Wars. It's bemusing to see people proudly draw it back to John Adams. All the respect in the world to Adams as a principal founder who held a lifelong opposition to slavery but he was not a good POTUS, and the Alien & Sedition Acts of 1798 were one of the biggest stains of his crisis filled single-term.

Imagine John Adams with a front row seat as VP observing Washington hold the entire new American experiment together through stoic leadership with an extraordinary level of composure and compromise while setting numerous precedents and standards for the office -- establishing the executive cabinet system, overseeing the creation of the federal judiciary and US Navy, signing the first federal copyright law recognizing the value of intellectual property, personally quelling a major tax revolt, issuing the neutrality proclamation and negotiatiating the Jay Treaty. He must've thought it was going to be a breeze.
Deorum said:
Border Security, for sure. The work there has been nothing short of historic, full credit. Immigration has jumped the gun with the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act (which never ends well) and due process violations. It's a big red flag, hit the brakes thing that I can not condone in good conscience.
Deorum said:
It we don't honor and uphold the Constitution, then we no longer have a country as we know it. Unacceptable. I am a notorious border security hawk and very much in favor of deportations (actually two separate albeit interconnected issues), but invoking the infamous Alien Enemies Act was absurd and I will not condone due process violations.
tastaylvr said:
So much for guns being used against a tyrannical government lol

Americans love to bark
A very real chance they may be used against agents storming people's homes
 
DoctorTaco said:
Should we start a constitutional rights bingo card and stamp them out as we lose them?

ICE agents operating in plain clothes and masks are allowed to enter someone’s home without a warrant and take them away to a third world gulag without any due process what so ever.
Sotomayor, in a recent SCOTUS opinion.

GoBcIROWgAAwLkF
 
This is the Left interpreting a memo for maximum outrage and getting it 100% wrong. This is what is actually says....

"Trump administration officials directed law enforcement nationwide to pursue suspected gang members into their homes..."

If you are in chase or hot pursuit of a suspected criminal you can follow them into their home without a warrant. That's the law and not a violation of the 4th Amendment according the to SCOTUS. You can do that to a citizen that committed crimes fleeing into their homes too. So what's the issue exactly?

The two scumbags, Nick Penzenstadler and Will Carless that wrote this anti-American propaganda piece should be fired for sucking at their jobs. USA Today ought to clarify and apologize.
 
the only thing that has me feeling any peace about all this is that trump is an absolute shit show and barely competent.

regardless we are very dark times indeed. anybody supporting this regime is absolutely putting their own safety in danger in the long run. if it can be used against "them" it can be used against "you".
 
terrapin said:
the only thing that has me feeling any peace about all this is that trump is an absolute shit show and barely competent.

regardless we are very dark times indeed. anybody supporting this regime is absolutely putting their own safety in danger in the long run. if it can be used against "them" it can be used against "you".
Perhaps you guys should familiarize yourselves with United States v. Santana (1976), where the Supreme Court upheld this type of warrantless entry during a pursuit.
 
tastaylvr said:
So much for guns being used against a tyrannical government lol

Americans love to bark
The tyrannical government angle has been laughably delusional horseshit for a good century or so at least, and especially post-NFA. The modern function of the 2A is for self-defense and recreational use, full stop.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Perhaps you guys should familiarize yourselves with United States v. Santana (1976), where the Supreme Court upheld this type of warrantless entry during a pursuit.
if you can sit here with a straight face and try to justify the trump cult then you are tfg.


its not you im trying to reach when i post.
 
terrapin said:
if you can sit here with a straight face and try to justify the trump cult then you are tfg.


its not you im trying to reach when i post.
It's 100 legal for LEO's to pursue ANYONE into their home as stated specifically by the landmark decision United States v. Santana (1976).

Your TDS is overriding your acknowledgement of the actual law (which I provided) and the precedent already in place.
 
Whippy McGee said:
It's 100 legal for LEO's to pursue ANYONE into their home as stated specifically by the landmark decision United States v. Santana (1976).

Your TDS is overriding your acknowledgement of the actual law (which I provided) and the precedent already in place.
i said the trump cult... you know the one you already turned your will over to... not just this story.
 
