The invocation of the Alien Enemies Act has always ended in disgrace. It was a mess when Wilson did it and a disaster for FDR, both occurred during World Wars. It's bemusing to see people proudly draw it back to John Adams. All the respect in the world to Adams as a principal founder who held a lifelong opposition to slavery but he was not a good POTUS, and the Alien & Sedition Acts of 1798 were one of the biggest stains of his crisis filled single-term.



Imagine John Adams with a front row seat as VP observing Washington hold the entire new American experiment together through stoic leadership with an extraordinary level of composure and compromise while setting numerous precedents and standards for the office -- establishing the executive cabinet system, overseeing the creation of the federal judiciary and US Navy, signing the first federal copyright law recognizing the value of intellectual property, personally quelling a major tax revolt, issuing the neutrality proclamation and negotiatiating the Jay Treaty. He must've thought it was going to be a breeze.