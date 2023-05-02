  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television ALIEN: EARTH TV Series (RT Score, post #183; Premieres August 12, 2025)

Update: May 1, 2023

Don't Worry Darling Actress Sydney Chandler to Star in Noah Haley's ALIEN TV Series

noah-hawley-alien-tv-series.jpg


FX’s Alien TV series is beginning to come into focus. Pistol and Don’t Worry Darling actress Sydney Chandler has become the first person cast in the series from Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley.

Plot details are being kept under wraps and no character information has been provided other than that Chandler will play one of the leads.

Alien was picked up straight to series in late 2020. The series is not a reboot of the beloved movies but rather an extension and reinvention of the franchise. The story will not feature any characters from the movies, including Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley.

FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters that in early 2022 that his version of Alien takes place before Ripley. “It’s the first story in the Alien franchise that takes place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we’re currently in — 70-odd years from now,” he said at the time. “I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise.”

He continued, “Setting it on Earth is really interesting. We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future … Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way.”

Chandler made her TV series debut in the FX limited series Pistol, where she played Pretenders singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde. She also starred in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and will next be seen in Apple’s Sugar.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/fx-alien-tv-series-sydney-chandler-1235476927/
 
I wonder how they pull off having the setting 70 years before the original film and taking place on earth. Curious if Weyland-Yutani Corp exists at that time. Hoping they do well with this project.

Not familiar with Sydney Chandler but she is fine as hell...

unnamed-file.jpg


alien-tv-series-sydney-chandler.jpg


044edec0c3d72b7b0a6c14211ae2bae6.jpg


What's funny is I bet most people recognize her dad.

sydney-chandler-dad-kyle.jpg
 
She reminds me of Ana De Armas, they can pass as sisters.
 
Sounds terrible TBH.... on Earth, probabily 3/4 will be some lame slow government spy thriller stuff, none of that tense excellent Ridley atmosphere and interesting sci-fi and future space tech, unlike bulked up Ripley we'll have this 100lbs girl beating 250lbs men, 3 at a time...
This doesnt seem very Alien
 
Besides the Aliens and Gigers designs I think a lot of the appeal of the original is in the setting, that kind of industrial space design that has half a foot in WW2.

The cast of the original film is fucking good as well, Weaver might not have been famous but she was a very well regarded stage actress, never saw it but Don't Worry Darling was savaged by critics for bad acting wasnt it? the daughter of an established actor walking right into a big film, will she be playing Major Nep Pow TIsm?
 
It's weird. Franchises like Highlander screwed it up by making stuff in the present and the future instead of prequels in the past. Meanwhile Alien keeps doing prequels to a story that only begins when the Nostromo finds the derelict ship in Alien.
 
moreorless87 said:
Besides the Aliens and Gigers designs I think a lot of the appeal of the original is in the setting, that kind of industrial space design that has half a foot in WW2.

The cast of the original film is fucking good as well, Weaver might not have been famous but she was a very well regarded stage actress, never saw it but Don't Worry Darling was savaged by critics for bad acting wasnt it? the daughter of an established actor walking right into a big film, will she be playing Major Nep Pow TIsm?
Yeah I would have probably been interested in some relatively contemporary prequels or companion movies that were like Outland and didn't necessarily have xenomorphs or a Rogue One type story perhaps of the boardroom deciding to send the Nostromo to check out the derelict signal and giving the orders to Mother and inserting Ash into the crew and so on.

But I never needed to see some weird fantasy world where blue bodybuilder gods invented humans and xenomorphs and all life on earth plus the technology 100 years before Alien is more advanced than it is in Alien and so on and so forth...
 
aliens vs. marines with 2023 cgi and maybe a predator cameo ... I'm in
 
BisexualMMA said:
Yeah I would have probably been interested in some relatively contemporary prequels or companion movies that were like Outland and didn't necessarily have xenomorphs or a Rogue One type story perhaps of the boardroom deciding to send the Nostromo to check out the derelict signal and giving the orders to Mother and inserting Ash into the crew and so on.

But I never needed to see some weird fantasy world where blue bodybuilder gods invented humans and xenomorphs and all life on earth plus the technology 100 years before Alien is more advanced than it is in Alien and so on and so forth...
Honestly I think besides the crap writing with characters acting dumb and things happerning for the sake of it part of the problem was that the prequels were not weird enough, Gigers designs hinted at some mind shredding strangeness but it ended up being something out of Ancient Aliens.
 
moreorless87 said:
Honestly I think besides the crap writing with characters acting dumb and things happerning for the sake of it part of the problem was that the prequels were not weird enough, Gigers designs hinted at some mind shredding strangeness but it ended up being something out of Ancient Aliens.
Yeah Ridley Scott intentionally "un-biologized" the Engineers' ship. It was more metal, less bio-metal fusion than the 1979 designs. He was the original director but it was still kind of a disrespectful personal claiming of the franchise.

Makes me a little wary of what he'll do after all these years with Gladiator. Some directors just lose the feel for what made their original work great... Ridley Scott, George Lucas, Indiana Jones 4, the Miami Vice movie, etc.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Yeah Ridley Scott intentionally "un-biologized" the Engineers' ship. It was more metal, less bio-metal fusion than the 1979 designs. He was the original director but it was still kind of a disrespectful personal claiming of the franchise.

Makes me a little wary of what he'll do after all these years with Gladiator. Some directors just lose the feel for what made their original work great... Ridley Scott, George Lucas, Indiana Jones 4, the Miami Vice movie, etc.
I think Scott isnt really that strongly revisionist, the new cuts he's put out of Alien and Blade Runner are minor tweaking and you can still get the earlier cuts. I think its moreso that he moved away from being a real auteur director towards a hired hand, I suspect most of the bad things in the prequels came from Fox execs and hacks like Kurtzman hired by them which he was happy to go along with.
 
Not sure about this one.

An Alien flick set in the future where the Xenos do infest Earth would be sick.

A modern day prequel...eh....

Suprised they didn't, given the success of good post-apocalyptic series (Walking Dead, Last of Us, ect)
 
moreorless87 said:
Honestly I think Scott isnt really that strongly revisionist, the new cuts he's put out of Alien and Blade Runner are minor tweaking and you can still get the earlier cuts. I think its moreso that he moved away from being a real auteur director towards a hired hand, I suspect most of the bad things in the prequels came from Fox execs and hacks like Kurtzman hired by them which he was happy to go along with.
I remember an interview or feature around Prometheus where Ridley Scott was really insistent that the Space Jockey was a man in a suit and his supporting staff in the early going were pretty wary of the idea. Ridley seemed to be kind of charging ahead with this the way George Lucas was with his ideas in The Phantom Menace.

Came across to me kind of like a guy saying "it's mine and I'm reinventing it" And that aside from his putting a pin in Blomkamp's Alien 5.

It plays out like a movie directed by a hired hand and written by a committee of Lindelofs, but Ridley seemed to be pretty passionate and auteur-ish about it behind the scenes. That said...the final product came across as something not directed by the guy who actually did Alien but more from the JJ Abrams school of thought...recapturing some of the aesthetic with a huge budget and stupid characters and the bigger is better philosophy.
 
“I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise.”



<Dany07>
 
