Update: May 1, 2023



Don't Worry Darling Actress Sydney Chandler to Star in Noah Haley's ALIEN TV Series

FX’sTV series is beginning to come into focus.andactress Sydney Chandler has become the first person cast in the series fromandshowrunner Noah Hawley.Plot details are being kept under wraps and no character information has been provided other than that Chandler will play one of the leads.was picked up straight to series in late 2020. The series is not a reboot of the beloved movies but rather an extension and reinvention of the franchise. The story will not feature any characters from the movies, including Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley.FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters that in early 2022 that his version oftakes place before Ripley. “It’s the first story in thefranchise that takes place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we’re currently in — 70-odd years from now,” he said at the time. “I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise.”He continued, “Setting it on Earth is really interesting. We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future … Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way.”Chandler made her TV series debut in the FX limited serieswhere she played Pretenders singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde. She also starred in Olivia Wilde’sand will next be seen in Apple’s