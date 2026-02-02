Alice Crowley AKA Big Al Is Gonna Be A Star

Caesar_Of_Uranus
I'm not a fan of ICP but I have been watching JCW Lunacy. Very different show. Super indy looking but has storylines too.
One character has stood out. Very young looking lady named Alice Crowley. She's an authority figure and plays the heel bitch role very good. She's very young and seems to have potential to go with all the personality. I like her look and commitment to her character.
