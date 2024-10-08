Media Ali wants Umar to give Suga a title fight after he beats Merab

yeah of course he does.


ali is a scumbag rat fuck who ruins this sport with his horrible management tatics. He's why you get garbage like Masvidal vs Usman 2 and Subsequently, Colby vs leon.


If Suga deserves a rematch so much, Why not just give him one now?

Oh because he's not your fighter, that's why. What a fuckin rat.
 
No shit Ali lol.
He has a blueprint to direct his managerial fee in every notable fight possible.
Ali reminds me of the weasel manager of every antagonist in every underground fighting, boxing movie in history.
 
No doubt , biggest name in the division that Umar should out wrestle.
 
Red Lantern said:
Would be bullshit imo. Winner of Yan vs Fig deserves title shot.
#8 ranked Khalil Rountree fought for a title this past weekend and we all watched. Do you really think meritocracy matters anymore in the UFC, lol?
 
You’ll fight whoever UFC wants you to fight.
Oh. They want you to fight Sean O’Malley.
 
