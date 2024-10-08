Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 43
- Reaction score
- 295
#8 ranked Khalil Rountree fought for a title this past weekend and we all watched. Do you really think meritocracy matters anymore in the UFC, lol?Would be bullshit imo. Winner of Yan vs Fig deserves title shot.
CringeOMG NOOO a manager wants to get his client the biggest fight available.
Yeah his completely manufactured title defense settles itO'Malley as the dominant champ he was surely deserves a rematch