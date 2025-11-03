



"Justin Gaethje is a man of his word, he NEVER breaks his word!" Abdelaziz told Submission Radio.



"If he gets jumped by Paddy of all people, he will retire and he will never fight again in the UFC. I truly believe that, but also, the UFC is a business. Paddy, I got nothing against him.

He's great, he's entertaining... his last three opponents are 0-13."



"In the rankings Justin Gaethje is placed ahead of him. Justin Gaethje keeps giving UFC favors after favors. What has Paddy Pimblett done to the UFC to deserve a shot over Justin Gaethje?

If it's just pure entertainment, OK, give it to him. If it's pure merit, it's Justin Gaethje."



Abdelaziz himself sees only one worthy contender over Gaethje, and where Gaethje wouldn't feel disrespected.



"The only guy to get a title shot over Gaethje is Arman (Tsarukyan), I will not say anything more. But if anyone else than him gets a title shot over Justin Gaethje, it will be unfair."