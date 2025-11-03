Media Ali: Gaethje never breaks his word, should Paddy get picked before him he retires from this sport

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,418
Reaction score
9,150


"Justin Gaethje is a man of his word, he NEVER breaks his word!" Abdelaziz told Submission Radio.

"If he gets jumped by Paddy of all people, he will retire and he will never fight again in the UFC. I truly believe that, but also, the UFC is a business. Paddy, I got nothing against him.
He's great, he's entertaining... his last three opponents are 0-13."

"In the rankings Justin Gaethje is placed ahead of him. Justin Gaethje keeps giving UFC favors after favors. What has Paddy Pimblett done to the UFC to deserve a shot over Justin Gaethje?
If it's just pure entertainment, OK, give it to him. If it's pure merit, it's Justin Gaethje."

Abdelaziz himself sees only one worthy contender over Gaethje, and where Gaethje wouldn't feel disrespected.

"The only guy to get a title shot over Gaethje is Arman (Tsarukyan), I will not say anything more. But if anyone else than him gets a title shot over Justin Gaethje, it will be unfair."
 
FUCK YEAH!

Justin Bless

Any Drasticfall nuthuggers want to tell us how the highlight would ever quit from a poke?

Give the man his fight!
 
Who does he think he is... The Undertaker

justin-gaethje-max-holloway.gif


undertaker-coffin.gif
 
Paddy needs to fight someone relevant


If he gets a TS off of a washed Chandler/Green and the corpse of Tony Ferguson that would be some bullshit I don’t care how popular you are

He ain’t ready, and Topuria is gonna kill that hype train
 
Dude is gonna rage quit if he don't get a consolation TS?

I guess that's his right.
 
He's had enough chances let someone else have a shot. Paddy vs topuria is big money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jose Beehive
Rumored Max Holloway Vs Paddy The Baddy (Title Eliminator)
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
Rygu
Rygu
lerobshow
Gaethje doesn't deserve a title shot and fight won't be competitive anyway
2
Replies
31
Views
914
TITS
TITS
Unheralded Truth
Media Chiesa says Justin Gaethje is the most deserving of LW title shot
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
TCE
News Jon Anik: Justin Gaethje ‘was pissed’ to be passed over for UFC 317 title fight
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
6K
SeanWRT
S
ArtardFiesta
UFC should match the 2 divas up together
Replies
17
Views
606
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,346
Messages
58,037,076
Members
175,913
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top