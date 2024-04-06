News Ali Abdelaziz "Umar Nurmagomedov vs Cory Sandhagen Is A Done Deal, No Date"

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
474
Reaction score
2,579
Who you guys got? One of my most anticipated matchups for me.

Cory Sandhagen also confirmed the one fight that's being discussed was Umar just a few days ago.

 
Last edited:
I don't get how that's considered a done deal to Ali, especially if there's no location or date which seem like big enough factors before agreeing to a bout.
But yeah this is definitely one of the most interesting and harder fights to predict. Really fun fight however.

If it is on the Saudi card, I hope they make this a five rounder co-main similar to what they did with Yair/Ortega 2. A contenders fight like this needs that IMO.
 
Question said:
I don't get how that's considered a done deal to Ali, especially if there's no location or date which seem like big enough factors before agreeing to a bout.
But yeah this is definitely one of the most interesting and harder fights to predict. Really fun fight however.

If it is on the Saudi card, I hope they make this a five rounder co-main similar to what they did with Yair/Ortega 2. A contenders fight like this needs that IMO.
Click to expand...
It's possible UFC want to make a announcement for it so he's trying to hide the date?

After the whole Ariel incident, it seems like nobody wants to reveal the fight dates until UFC does.

I think the UFC Saudi card might be too good already, they'll probably make it a Fight Night Main event or maybe even the co-main on the Islam card.
 
Black9 said:
It's possible UFC want to make a announcement for it so he's trying to hide the date?

After the whole Ariel incident, it seems like nobody wants to reveal the fight dates until UFC does.
Click to expand...
That's true, I imagine they'd probably try to get it on the Saudi card.
Or maybe Cory pushed for it to be on it's own fight night or UFC 302 which would be smart on his part.
 
Abu Dhabi Fight Night main event in August
 
Question said:
That's true, I imagine they'd probably try to get it on the Saudi card.
Or maybe Cory pushed for it to be on it's own fight night or UFC 302 which would be smart on his part.
Click to expand...
Yeah i'm thinking it might be too big for the UFC saudi card since it's pretty stacked already.

It's probably going to be the co-main on the Islam card and/or its own fight night. As it's a solid main event on a fight night or Comain/3rd fight on a big card.
This fight deserves 5 rounds.
 
Question said:
I don't get how that's considered a done deal to Ali, especially if there's no location or date which seem like big enough factors before agreeing to a bout.
But yeah this is definitely one of the most interesting and harder fights to predict. Really fun fight however.

If it is on the Saudi card, I hope they make this a five rounder co-main similar to what they did with Yair/Ortega 2. A contenders fight like this needs that IMO.
Click to expand...
I don't think Ali is bullshitting on this one. Cory said something similar in a podcast just a few days ago.
 
kneebartotheface said:
I want to see sandhagen vs O'Malley and merrab vs nurgamovadov
Click to expand...

But Merab earned his title shot moreso than Sandhagen ever did and Cory already got an interim shot and a number 1 contenders fight, he lost both competitively.
 
Fan of both these guys. Easier to be a fan of Corey b/c of high lvl opponents, epic 5 rounders, and activity. But the reality is my mofo Cory McMustacherson is going to get screwed on location.

These 2 are super high level but ain't no body buying a seat to see them in Des Moines except hardcores. Put em on a Saudi or Abu Dhabi card and the Nurmagomedov name will have Sheik's chartering in and spending 5 figures on seats. Sometimes the math is too tough to argue and the Nurmagomedov name is just so marketable and monetizable in the Arab world.

Sucks for Cory but he's going to show up 100% ready regardless and hopefully paiddddddddd abou 2.5-3 fights worth to make it happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Sandhagen says Umar negotiations have stalled, doesn't wanna give him any advantages
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
svmr_db
svmr_db

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,358
Messages
55,349,914
Members
174,751
Latest member
AzadKashmir_Sensi

Share this page

Back
Top