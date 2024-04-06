It's possible UFC want to make a announcement for it so he's trying to hide the date?I don't get how that's considered a done deal to Ali, especially if there's no location or date which seem like big enough factors before agreeing to a bout.
But yeah this is definitely one of the most interesting and harder fights to predict. Really fun fight however.
If it is on the Saudi card, I hope they make this a five rounder co-main similar to what they did with Yair/Ortega 2. A contenders fight like this needs that IMO.
After the whole Ariel incident, it seems like nobody wants to reveal the fight dates until UFC does.
Yeah i'm thinking it might be too big for the UFC saudi card since it's pretty stacked already.That's true, I imagine they'd probably try to get it on the Saudi card.
Or maybe Cory pushed for it to be on it's own fight night or UFC 302 which would be smart on his part.
That would be a great comain
I want to see sandhagen vs O'Malley and merrab vs nurgamovadov
It better be. That card is so weak right now