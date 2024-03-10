Media Ali Abdelaziz Says "Islam Makhachev Game to Fight vs Dustin In June While Other Fights Happen"

He doesn't truly deserve it, but considering everyone else is booked maybe giving Dustin one final shot at the title?
You guys into it?
 
I’d say pending how Gaethje does against Max, Justin win an impressive win is in, JG loses or looks uninspired, then they give the TS to Poirier….
 
Dustin will prolly try to guillotine choke Islam and that won't end well for him.

Rather settle the score with Colby
 
Morris88 said:
I dunno, I'm really happy for Dustin getting the W over BSD but I think he just gets merked again if he runs it back with Islam.
They never fought before, it was Khabib who beat Poirier. But I do agree he most likely gets murked since Islam and Khabib are both exceptional grapplers

Also theres the MMA math Islam beat Charles who beat Poirier
 
Benoitthegr8 said:
I’d say pending how Gaethje does against Max, Justin win and in, JG loses they give the TS to Poirier
Honestly either winner of that i'd rather have, however i'm almost certain neither Max or Justin will be getting out of that fight without injuries of some kind.
 
Lmao. Poirier just got knocked the fuck out by Gaethje and was getting taken down easily by Chandler and BSD. Oh and may I remind you, Poirier is 35? No LW has ever won at 35 or older in UFC history in a title fight. Let's not fucking do this, have Oliveira vs Arman face Islam next. Then have Gaethje (if he beats Max).

Have Poirier have to earn it at this point. Can't get a 3rd title vs a third different LW champ after a 1 fight win streak. Do Poirier vs Gamrot next, not sure what else there even is. BSD, Fiziev and Grant Dawson all flopped.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Lmao. Poirier just got knocked the fuck out by Gaethje and was getting taken down easily by Chandler and BSD. Oh and may I remind you, Poirier is 35? No LW has ever won at 35 or older in UFC history in a title fight. Let's not fucking do this, have Oliveira vs Arman face Islam next. Then have Gaethje (if he beats Max).

Have Poirier have to earn it at this point. Can't get a 3rd title vs a third different LW champ after a 1 fight win streak. Do Poirier vs Gamrot next, not sure what else there even is. BSD, Fiziev and Grant Dawson all flopped.
Him and Gamrot are training partners including for this fight so i highly doubt they'd ever fight officially.

The only real choice if they don't do this is the loser of the Arman vs Charles fight and/or Justin 3 if he loses.
 
I'd put in Gamrot before I put in Dustin. At least his wrestling might make it a little interesting
 
HuskySamoan said:
Lmao. Poirier just got knocked the fuck out by Gaethje and was getting taken down easily by Chandler and BSD. Oh and may I remind you, Poirier is 35? No LW has ever won at 35 or older in UFC history in a title fight. Let's not fucking do this, have Oliveira vs Arman face Islam next. Then have Gaethje (if he beats Max).

Have Poirier have to earn it at this point. Can't get a 3rd title vs a third different LW champ after a 1 fight win streak. Do Poirier vs Gamrot next, not sure what else there even is. BSD, Fiziev and Grant Dawson all flopped.
Nah... gamrot is not impressive and needs some lower ranked wins again.

If Islam is fighting in June, who else would be a better feasible option?

Assuming Gaethje will be too banged up to turn around in June.

Conor or Chandler?
 
FreedomCricket said:
Nah... gamrot is not impressive and needs some lower ranked wins again.

If Islam is fighting in June, who else would be a better feasible option?

Assuming Gaethje will be too banged up to turn around in June.

Conor or Chandler?
Conor, Chandler and Poirier are all trash ideas. Ideally the winner of Arman vs Oliveira will be ready.
 
Sure let’s have Makachev take on 35 year old fighter on 1 fight win streak. Oh and give him only 3 months to train. Also he just got torn up and barely won his last fight. And another thing, arman and Charles are fighting for the next title shot in 1 month but ignore that.

I suppose in reality this is a bluff anyway but it’s still offensive to make such a pathetic callout
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
They never fought before, it was Khabib who beat Poirier. But I do agree he most likely gets murked since Islam and Khabib are both exceptional grapplers

Also theres the MMA math Islam beat Charles who beat Poirier
HolmeZy55 said:
Err Dustin has never fought Islam?

But same thing will happen to him as per his fight with Khabib.
Apologies both you're absolutely right, Khabib and Islam are not the same person 😂
 
Black9 said:
Honestly either winner of that i'd rather have, however i'm almost certain neither Max or Justin will be getting out of that fight without injuries of some kind.
Right on, possibilities of injuries or long medical suspension is likely, it’s an insane trade off for S-Ranked violence… I still don’t understand how this matchup benefits the UFC in the long term. It’s like they haven’t even considered how Gaethje’s litterally dealt career altering damage to guys like Ferg, Vick, or Barboza, who were actually lightweights.
 
Yeah because he totally deserves it..... He'll just get RNC'd again anyway.
 
