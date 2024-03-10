Lmao. Poirier just got knocked the fuck out by Gaethje and was getting taken down easily by Chandler and BSD. Oh and may I remind you, Poirier is 35? No LW has ever won at 35 or older in UFC history in a title fight. Let's not fucking do this, have Oliveira vs Arman face Islam next. Then have Gaethje (if he beats Max).



Have Poirier have to earn it at this point. Can't get a 3rd title vs a third different LW champ after a 1 fight win streak. Do Poirier vs Gamrot next, not sure what else there even is. BSD, Fiziev and Grant Dawson all flopped.