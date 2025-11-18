Kung Fu Kowboy
Jones was a part of Jack Della Maddalena’s camp for his welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 on Saturday. Makhachev (28-1) controlled Maddalena (18-3) on the ground for 19 out of 25 minutes to earn a dominant unanimous decision win.
bdelaziz, who is Makhachev’s manager, partly blames Maddalena’s loss on Jones’ jiu-jitsu training. Abdelaziz believes Maddalena would have fared better to try and stand up rather than experimenting with fancy submission attempts. According to Abdelaziz, Jones is a jiu-jitsu fighter who is chasing the clout behind MMA fighters.
‘He’s Nobody’
“Hey Australia, this Craig Jones, please deport him. He makes guys lose,” Abdelaziz told Fox Sports Australia. “He’s not good for MMA. Jiu-jitsu is not good for MMA. I think Jack Della Maddalena could’ve done so much better today if he tried to [get] back up, but this buggy choke and all that stuff didn’t work. And [Craig] talked a lot of s—t too. He’s nobody. He’s a jiu-jitsu guy who tries to be relevant using MMA guys.”
Ali Abdelaziz Blames Craig Jones for Jack Della Maddalena’s Loss at UFC 322
Ali Abdelaziz advises Australian MMA fighters to stay away from Craig Jones.
www.sherdog.com
