Ali Abdelaziz Blames Craig Jones for Jack Della Maddalena’s Loss at UFC 322

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
134,499
Reaction score
272,293
gettyimages-2246910895.jpg

Ali Abdelaziz advises Australian MMA fighters to stay away from Craig Jones.

Jones was a part of Jack Della Maddalena’s camp for his welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 on Saturday. Makhachev (28-1) controlled Maddalena (18-3) on the ground for 19 out of 25 minutes to earn a dominant unanimous decision win.



bdelaziz, who is Makhachev’s manager, partly blames Maddalena’s loss on Jones’ jiu-jitsu training. Abdelaziz believes Maddalena would have fared better to try and stand up rather than experimenting with fancy submission attempts. According to Abdelaziz, Jones is a jiu-jitsu fighter who is chasing the clout behind MMA fighters.

‘He’s Nobody’​


“Hey Australia, this Craig Jones, please deport him. He makes guys lose,” Abdelaziz told Fox Sports Australia. “He’s not good for MMA. Jiu-jitsu is not good for MMA. I think Jack Della Maddalena could’ve done so much better today if he tried to [get] back up, but this buggy choke and all that stuff didn’t work. And [Craig] talked a lot of s—t too. He’s nobody. He’s a jiu-jitsu guy who tries to be relevant using MMA guys.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ali Abdelaziz Blames Craig Jones for Jack Della Maddalena’s Loss at UFC 322

Ali Abdelaziz advises Australian MMA fighters to stay away from Craig Jones.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Says the Judo guy trying to be relevant by using and exploiting MMA guys.
 
Ali is actually right for once though. Craig Jones has coached his aussie brothers to an 0-3 record against Islam. His reputation for being the answer to the Dagestani style is completely unfounded.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
I wonder too why tf you bring Jones in instead of a mob of wrestlers to go after you

I mean, MAYBE to show you some darce defenses and escapes but what else…?
Click to expand...
Because I’m thinking people bought into the hype with how good Volkanovski looked against Makhachev, as did a lot of folks on here, which in their defense Im sure it helped Volkanovski to not get completely dominated and have some success agwinst Makhachev, but honestly that says more about Volkanovski than Craig Jones, imo.

Fighters like Aldo, Penn, Liddell & GSP dont get enough respect, fighters should be studying film on them and see whats they did wrong and right with TDD. Aldo should be on the top of the list for fighters with a striking background to study his TDD.

I agree with you though, should have brought in Wrestlers.
 
Last edited:
I'd argue that Craig Jones is the reason JDM didn't get subbed. He was VERY prepared to survive on the bottom, which few people can do against Islam.

And it doesn't matter how many wrestlers JDM brought in; he was never going to stop Islam's takedowns. His only hope was to survive long enough to land something big...or for Islam to get tired. That obviously didn't happen.
 
prime_lobov said:
Ali is actually right for once though. Craig Jones has coached his aussie brothers to an 0-3 record against Islam. His reputation for being the answer to the Dagestani style is completely unfounded.
Click to expand...
The fact is that no one can bring in Craig Jones or Jesus Christ and think they will get you ready to compete with someone who has a lifetime of experience in submission grappling. MMA is beyond that at this point. You used to be able to train in a discipline for a camp and compete. Not anymore.
 
he kept trying to hit that switch they showed in the countdown videos, but they didn't take into account the control, or maybe it was just way too much pressure on fight night.

these guys would have to train years straight in dagestan only type wrestling, to be able to hang. they're not going to get that experience, that conditioning, that understanding any other way.

at least bring in strong wrestler types. very high level.

it's an interesting turning point in MMA for sure, although, somewhat lacking in entertainment.

but that's what makes it good for me. these are true skills that seemingly no one has an answer for. unless your paul hughes and you get robbed the first time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322
Replies
10
Views
501
MMACro
MMACro
Kung Fu Kowboy
Coach Reacts to Jack Della Maddalena’s Championship Defeat at UFC 322
2
Replies
28
Views
885
thecoldbloodedone
thecoldbloodedone
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
420
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Kung Fu Kowboy
Arman Tsarukyan Didn’t Expect Jack Della Maddalena to Be Dominated by Islam Makhachev
Replies
5
Views
284
Doughie99
Doughie99
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 10pm ET
166 167 168
Replies
3K
Views
41K
Someone88
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,024
Messages
58,477,228
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top