Alfredo Angulo vs Jeremiah Riggs full fight, BKFC Knucklemania IV

I saw the event last night. Man, I'm glad that El Perro knocked Riggs out like that. It was complete bullshit that Riggs was yanking Angulo around by his hair virtually the entire time he was holding the HTP... if you can actually call what he was doing a Half Thai Plum. That crack right on the chin was pretty sweet.
 
Angulo is shot to shit
that was a terrible showing he was a shadow of himself and got the ko off an ugly ass haymaker
good on him for getting the win but i really hope he gets some work that doesnt cost his brain anymore

off topic but anybody else not surprised by Duffee's preformance lol
 
That was weird. Can you pull an opponent’s hair like that?
 
