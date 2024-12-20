News Alexandre Topuria (Ilia's Brother) BW Debut vs Cody Haddon - UFC 312

Seems like an absolutely hellish matchup considering the lack of experience the other Topuria has. Haddon also looked like a killer in his debut, sink or swim I suppose.
 
Interesting matchup. Haddon is a good prospect in his own right.
 
Haddon getting that Bronny James treatment🤣
He'll be in the G League soon...
BronTroll1
 
Goatenstein said:
That's an insane amount of inactivity for someone under 30.
It does very much feeling like a "do me a solid Dana, give my brother a shot". Like when Conor or the Diaz bros would get their shit team-mates fights. I'd imagine Haddon makes light work of this guy, think he probably goes 1-2 and cut.
 
Black9 said:
To be fair that was 9 whole years ago.

If you see his most recent fights. More grappling heavy, looks FAR better.
I'm just going to go with my gut and say that the continuance of one brother being good at fighting and the other not is going to hold up.
 
The_Renaissance said:
It does very much feeling like a "do me a solid Dana, give my brother a shot". Like when Conor or the Diaz bros would get their shit team-mates fights. I'd imagine Haddon makes light work of this guy, think he probably goes 1-2 and cut.
The next Blood Diamond.
 
