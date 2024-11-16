  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Main Event, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry Co-Main - UFC 310 - Dec 7

Soon as the Paul vs Tyson fight ends...it says this is co-main though and no interim title fight. This is not main event. Did Pantoja vs. Asakura get moved up to the main event?
 
No, it's fake news! ev ov fans told be everyone ducks Shavkat so this can't be real!
 
Pretty good fight. I think Shavkat is better everywhere though. 2nd or 3rd round tko.

Wonder what this means for Tampa main event & Buckley.

Edit: Shout out to Colby for stepping up. Not sure his wrestling will be enough here though. Buckley tko round 4
 
tritestill said:
Soon as the Paul vs Tyson fight ends...it says this is co-main though and no interim title fight. This is not main event. Did Pantoja vs. Asakura get moved up to the main event?
Click to expand...
Yes, Kai vs Pantoja has MOVED UP to main event and this is co-main as a title eliminator.
 
Could have been JDM or even (stretch) Brady instead of Garry, but I'm actually cool with it and I appreciate that it's not a bullshit interim title.

Respect to both dudes.
 
I dont think either guy is beating Belal
 
Ares Black said:
We shall see. I will remind you that Shavkat struggled quite a bit with the striking of Geoff Neal.
Click to expand...

Yea maybe I’m underrating Ian here a bit, though I dont think I’ve really seen him do anything spectacular in the cage that I can remember
 
Glad they didn’t slap a pointless interim belt on it. We need to go back to #1 contender fights with no belts, it just devalues them. Should only be used rarely when the champion will have an extended absence.
 
I feel like Shavkat runs through Gary, but i feel like he does that to most of the division anyway. While Shavkat's striking defense has been the one questionable part of his game, I don't think Ian's point fighting style gets passed the Last Khan.
 
I dont get why they didnt make this for interim title. You're making Shavkat fight for a number 1 contender spot when he was already the number 1 contender. Why even accept this fight then. Gonna knock off one of the rising unbeaten WW for basically nothing. And now Flyweight title is main event, ehh.

I understand in this situation there werent many good options but Shavkat/Garry main event for interim title would have made the most sense once Usman declined. Shit I probably would have rather seen Shavkat beat up Colby if you werent gonna make this for interim title.
 
Great stuff but I would have kept the ww fight on main spot because its just way more interesting fight
 
CC27 said:
I dont get why they didnt make this for interim title. You're making Shavkat fight for a number 1 contender spot when he was already the number 1 contender. Why even accept this fight then. Gonna knock off one of the rising unbeaten WW for basically nothing. And now Flyweight title is main event, ehh.

I understand in this situation there werent many good options but Shavkat/Garry main event for interim title would have made the most sense once Usman declined. Shit I probably would have rather seen Shavkat beat up Colby if you werent gonna make this for interim title.
Click to expand...
People have complained about interim titles for years and now when they dont do one the one fan of interim titles pops out? Or are there more?
They getting paid. Basically should be enough compensation for taking the fight. Winner is clear n.1 contender and position that interim title basically is anyway.
I wouldnt have minded interim title but its whatever, Shavkat doesnt really have that one huge win that makes him the undisputed contender. Now its between two guys on big runs to find out who gets the shot at the champ.
 
This fight is incredibly stupid because if the winner is injured at all, even for a month ...

it walks b-lullz right into the ramadumb excuse.
Pushes another six-eight months before the title is defended.

<5> <KhabibBS><5>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
News Ian Garry vs Joaquin Buckley - UFC Tampa - Dec 14
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
2K
13Seconds
13Seconds
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Kowboy On Sherdog
Shavkat Rakhmonov Questions Timing of Belal Muhammad’s Withdrawal from UFC 310
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Cooliox
Cooliox
T
UFC Fights to make after - Royval vs Taira
Replies
2
Views
336
Shadey1
S
T
UFC fights to make after UFC 304 Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
1
Views
513
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,258
Messages
56,510,399
Members
175,259
Latest member
BoobsandPie24

Share this page

Back
Top