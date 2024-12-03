Alexandre Pantoja is one of the most handsome fighters in the UFC?

Ser das Trevas
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2024
- Messages
- 344
- Reaction score
- 488
I would like to know if female posters think that he is handsome. Maybe they would give him a shot despite his height. And I’m talking about if they didn’t know he was famous, like just some random Brazilian dude.Certainly handsome but tough being that short
“Female posters”I would like to know if female posters think that he is handsome. Maybe they would give him a shot despite his height. And I’m talking about if they didn’t know he was famous, like just some random Brazilian dude.
If young Erick Silva reaches the tender age of 9 yrs.Too bad he's a manlet.
View attachment 1074455