Sounds like he got beat up every time they sparred…
If Volkov can shut down his boxing I think he wins. Pav hasn't really shown us he has many ways to win outside of punching you.If Volkov can extend the fight past the 1st or 2nd rd I think he stands a chance.
yeah cause the fight ends because he punched them hard a ton of timesIf Volkov can shut down his boxing I think he wins. Pav hasn't really shown us he has many ways to win outside of punching you.
I hear he’s going to step in on short notice if Volkov can’t make the fight.For some reason I read it as Volkanovski