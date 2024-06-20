CatchtheseHands said: If Volkov can shut down his boxing I think he wins. Pav hasn't really shown us he has many ways to win outside of punching you. Click to expand...

yeah cause the fight ends because he punched them hard a ton of timesVolkov better turn into Volkovomedov for this fight; wrestling is his best chance to win here. Volkov's powerful but Pav is fast AND powerful.