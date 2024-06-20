  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alexander Volkov says he didn’t win a single round in sparring against Sergej Pavlovich

Who will win this weekend?

CatchtheseHands said:
If Volkov can shut down his boxing I think he wins. Pav hasn't really shown us he has many ways to win outside of punching you.
yeah cause the fight ends because he punched them hard a ton of times
Volkov better turn into Volkovomedov for this fight; wrestling is his best chance to win here. Volkov's powerful but Pav is fast AND powerful.
 
