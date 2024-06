SalvadorAllende said: LOL Volkov is hilarious.



How the fuck UFC never promoted this side of him? Dude is a perennial top 10 guy and they could probably draw attention with only throwing a mic on him. Click to expand...

I think he only comes across like this when he speaks Russian and it's not like UFC is going to hold an event there any time soon so I think there's clearly a ceiling in what they can get out of promoting him.