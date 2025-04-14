Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 106,852
- Reaction score
- 190,653
Volkanovski began his second reign as featherweight king when he defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision in the UFC 314 headliner to capture the vacant belt at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night. The 36-year-old Aussie defied age and survived a couple perilous moments to outduel a game Lopes, who had won five straight Octagon appearances entering the bout.
“I feel like he was there to be hit. I feel like I could’ve done a lot more. I just didn’t pull the trigger as much as I’d like – even though there were shots, I just stick out the jab, and it was right there. I could’ve done a lot more, but I’m my hardest critic,” Volkanovski said at the post-fght press conference.
“I’ll watch it back, and then we’ll see, but obviously everyone kind of counting me out, ‘Oh, is he done?’ Obviously I took some shots and I didn’t go lights out. That’s good. A lot of people probably thinking that’s what would’ve happened, so I guess I’m glad I got to feel that bounce back from a little adversity.”
When it comes to contenders in the featherweight division, Evloev would seem to be at the top of the list. The former M-1 Global title holder is 19-0 as a professional, a run that includes nine victories within the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his most recent appearance, Evloev outpointed Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in December. However, Yair Rodriguez is also campaigning for a rematch against Volkanovski at Noche UFC in Guadalajara, Mexico, this September.
Volkanovski, who defeated Rodriguez via third-round TKO at UFC 290 in July 2023, is open to all possibilities, though facing Evloev has a special appeal.
“If the UFC wants to give it to [Rodriguez], I ain’t gonna stop that for him,” Volkanovski said. “I’ll be honest, before that fight [against Patricio Freire], I didn’t think if he won, he would be getting a shot. I’ll be honest, that didn’t come to mind. But now that he’s calling, I’m not going to be the one to say no. I’m going to leave everything to the UFC.
“Obviously, you’ve got guys like Movsar, who’s undefeated. I’d love to take that zero. We’ve got to see what the UFC say. I even seen him tweeting that he wants to fight someone in May and doing all this sort of stuff, so maybe he’s had the chats and they want him to have one more fight. So I don’t know that situation, but I’ll see how things are. I’d love to say I want to get straight back in there. I still do. But I’m gonna have to maybe look at a couple of things.”
READ HERE
Alexander Volkanovski Would 'Love to Take That Zero' from Movsar Evloev
While Movsar Evloev might not be a favorite of UFC brass, Alexander Volkanovski seems more than willing to give the Russian his championship opportunity.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh