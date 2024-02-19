Media Alexander Volkanovski speaks on his loss to Ilia Topuria

He should let someone else challenge while he recuperates properly. Then challenge the winner in a year. If he fights within 6 months I think it would be a bad idea. But we’ll see what happens. Any champ that gets finished shouldn’t get an instant rematch. But he’ll probably get offered one.
 
If Conor actually comes back, he should just fight Volk, not Chandler. Makes more sense, they have the FW lineage background, both on a skid, both could do it at 170lbs or whatever fatshit weight and the build up would be fun.

He did the same when he lost to Islam. Just wait and watch. His excuses will start rolling out in in a few weeks.
He was freebasing PCP and battling cam girl addiction 4 weeks leading up to the fight.
 
If max beats gaethe , he should be next

And a chin of steel … NEVER been dropped once in all his fights

I think he’s a harder matchup than Volk for topuria style wise …. And if Holloway beats gaethe - he deserves it - everyone’s counting him out against gaethe
 
