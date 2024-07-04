Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
He got KOed brutally twice in a row, I would just keep resting, training with light sparring until he gets the TS. Seems like he is already guaranteed it from the sound of things? Why risk your health up a division where the title picture is already mucked up?
I say rest and get the winner of Max/Ilia later in the year.