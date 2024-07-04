  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alexander Volkanovski says that he wants an exciting fight at 155 like Oliveira or Poirier while he’s waiting for the Featherweight title

Smart idea?

He got KOed brutally twice in a row, I would just keep resting, training with light sparring until he gets the TS. Seems like he is already guaranteed it from the sound of things? Why risk your health up a division where the title picture is already mucked up?

I say rest and get the winner of Max/Ilia later in the year.
 
Either would be great but I would prefer Charles. Let's do it
 
Sigh, of course he does.
Gotta love his attitude and all.
Just wish he would take the time off as a fan wanting the best comeback for him possible.
 
Volk glazers are shaking in their Uggs!!🤣
 
