Media Alexander Volkanovski Noticed Potential Weakness in Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria’s cardio can be exploited.

Topuria knocked out Volkanovski to win the UFC featherweight title last year. If Volkanovski gets a chance to run it back with Topuria, he would opt for a wrestling-heavy approach. The Australian made some reads in Topuria’s recent lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner on June 28. Topuria took less than two and a half minutes to put “do Bronxs” to sleep and win the vacant lightweight strap.


However, Volkanovski noticed Topuria’s gas tank slightly depleting in the one wrestling exchange that took place. While Oliveira went for the takedown, Topuria ended up on top. But “El Matador” stood up and kept kicking Oliveira’s legs instead of standing the former champ up. Volkanovski believes Topuria was trying to get his breath back in those few seconds.

Former Foe Says Wrestling is Key to Defeating Topuria​



"Wrestle the bloke, man… Great fighter, a lot of the things he does I’m sure a lot it’s well trained,” Volkanovski said on the "Flagrant" podcast. “And he’s got so many good instincts as well… But we want to see the gas tank, see what happens there, because I thought when Charles was taking him down and forcing the sort of wrestle and grapple, I felt like it was starting to wear on him a little bit. So even when he ended up on top when they grappled… Ilia gets up and he was just staying up and kicking him. Didn’t let him up. He waited and he waited, ‘I’m gonna wait 30 seconds, kick his legs, get my breath back.’ Because that probably took a little bit out of him.”

Topuria has finished seven of his nine UFC wins so far. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard defended his featherweight title just once against Max Holloway before moving up to 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Volkanovski won the vacant 145-pound title against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this past April.

Volk is going to go up again, isn't he... <LikeReally5>
 
Let Volk go up and get a few wins, then he can test his theory. Hopefully he doesn't get punched in the head before he can completely drain Topuria's gas tank.
 
What?
Is it not getting backed up against the cage and knocked the fuck out?
Look I love Volk but he had nothing for Topuria. Even as good in rematches as he is he’s gonna be 37 and at FW. Just stop it Volk
 
Probably gonna be the first attribute of Topuria's that will age(stamina/endurance) much like Aldo. But he's good there for a good while. His anti-grappling is so good that nobody can hold him there long enough to find a weak point.

Since I mentioned Aldo, one of the biggest tests for an elite fighter for 2025 is if he can stay off the fence, not if he can stop the takedown. I have not seen anybody hold Topuria against the fence yet. He's got elite TDD and scrambling on top of that.
 
Bro shuld focus on Baddy Paddy's weakness instead Toppy finna get tbagged
 
He see’s holes in Illia’s games the same way FKL saw holes in Khabib’s game 😂.
 
