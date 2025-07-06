Kowboy On Sherdog
Topuria knocked out Volkanovski to win the UFC featherweight title last year. If Volkanovski gets a chance to run it back with Topuria, he would opt for a wrestling-heavy approach. The Australian made some reads in Topuria’s recent lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner on June 28. Topuria took less than two and a half minutes to put “do Bronxs” to sleep and win the vacant lightweight strap.
However, Volkanovski noticed Topuria’s gas tank slightly depleting in the one wrestling exchange that took place. While Oliveira went for the takedown, Topuria ended up on top. But “El Matador” stood up and kept kicking Oliveira’s legs instead of standing the former champ up. Volkanovski believes Topuria was trying to get his breath back in those few seconds.
Former Foe Says Wrestling is Key to Defeating Topuria
"Wrestle the bloke, man… Great fighter, a lot of the things he does I’m sure a lot it’s well trained,” Volkanovski said on the "Flagrant" podcast. “And he’s got so many good instincts as well… But we want to see the gas tank, see what happens there, because I thought when Charles was taking him down and forcing the sort of wrestle and grapple, I felt like it was starting to wear on him a little bit. So even when he ended up on top when they grappled… Ilia gets up and he was just staying up and kicking him. Didn’t let him up. He waited and he waited, ‘I’m gonna wait 30 seconds, kick his legs, get my breath back.’ Because that probably took a little bit out of him.”
Topuria has finished seven of his nine UFC wins so far. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard defended his featherweight title just once against Max Holloway before moving up to 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Volkanovski won the vacant 145-pound title against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this past April.
