Alexander Volkanovski says he was expecting Movsar Evloev to be the next challenger for the title.
"It's pretty clear that it wasn't gonna be Movsar. I thought he would be, because he's undefeated. Yair's name has popped up, but no dates are set right now. The rumours you're all… pic.twitter.com/4IpgchPwPC
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 5, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski recently detailed his next title defense scenario.
Movsar Evloev (19-0) is widely considered the next right featherweight contender, including by Volkanovski. However, the undefeated Russian recently announced that he will be fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. Volkanovski (27-4) has now confirmed that Evloev isn’t fighting for the title next.
There have been rumors of ongoing talks for a fight against veteran contender Yair Rodriguez (20-5), which Volkanovski says are true. However, the featherweight champ hasn’t been given a date for his next title defense, and several things remain to be finalized.
“Pretty clear that it wasn’t going to be Movsar,” Volkanovski told Main Event TV. “Cause that’s who I thought would be, being undefeated and the sort of tear that he’s on. But I think they matched him up, you see him tweet something about that. So he’s already went out and made that public that he obviously, unfortunately can’t fight for the title. Yair’s name has popped up. No dates set right now… The rumors you’re hearing are pretty much true but nothing’s locked in.”
Volkanovski was dethroned by a knockout loss against Ilia Topuria, who moved up to lightweight after defending his title just once against Max Holloway. Volkanovski went on to win the vacant strap with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes earlier this year. Evloev has inexplicably been denied a title shot, with even his fallen foe Lopes skipping the queue ahead of him. However, the gritty contender is willing to fight whoever is offered to him until there is no one left. Evloev believes a win in his next fight will make a title shot undeniable.
“If you are a UFC fighter and believe you are the best in the world then you have fight every fight they throw at you, no risk no reward,” Evloev recently wrote on Twitter. “See you guys in July, it’s ON #AbuDhabi”
Meanwhile, Rodriguez suffered a stoppage loss against Volkanovski in his first failed gold bid in 2023. “El Pantera” then suffered another stoppage loss against Brian Ortega but has since rebounded by foiling former Bellator MMA champ Patricio Freire’s UFC debut this past April.
