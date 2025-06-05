Media Alexander Volkanovski: Matchup rumors are true

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,795
Reaction score
199,997
d6f17d13f6926a1ec92731ae0d68c983

Alexander Volkanovski says he was expecting Movsar Evloev to be the next challenger for the title.

"It's pretty clear that it wasn't gonna be Movsar. I thought he would be, because he's undefeated. Yair's name has popped up, but no dates are set right now. The rumours you're all… pic.twitter.com/4IpgchPwPC

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 5, 2025
Click to expand...

Alexander Volkanovski recently detailed his next title defense scenario.

Movsar Evloev (19-0) is widely considered the next right featherweight contender, including by Volkanovski. However, the undefeated Russian recently announced that he will be fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. Volkanovski (27-4) has now confirmed that Evloev isn’t fighting for the title next.

There have been rumors of ongoing talks for a fight against veteran contender Yair Rodriguez (20-5), which Volkanovski says are true. However, the featherweight champ hasn’t been given a date for his next title defense, and several things remain to be finalized.

“Pretty clear that it wasn’t going to be Movsar,” Volkanovski told Main Event TV. “Cause that’s who I thought would be, being undefeated and the sort of tear that he’s on. But I think they matched him up, you see him tweet something about that. So he’s already went out and made that public that he obviously, unfortunately can’t fight for the title. Yair’s name has popped up. No dates set right now… The rumors you’re hearing are pretty much true but nothing’s locked in.”

Volkanovski was dethroned by a knockout loss against Ilia Topuria, who moved up to lightweight after defending his title just once against Max Holloway. Volkanovski went on to win the vacant strap with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes earlier this year. Evloev has inexplicably been denied a title shot, with even his fallen foe Lopes skipping the queue ahead of him. However, the gritty contender is willing to fight whoever is offered to him until there is no one left. Evloev believes a win in his next fight will make a title shot undeniable.

“If you are a UFC fighter and believe you are the best in the world then you have fight every fight they throw at you, no risk no reward,” Evloev recently wrote on Twitter. “See you guys in July, it’s ON #AbuDhabi”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez suffered a stoppage loss against Volkanovski in his first failed gold bid in 2023. “El Pantera” then suffered another stoppage loss against Brian Ortega but has since rebounded by foiling former Bellator MMA champ Patricio Freire’s UFC debut this past April.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Alexander Volkanovski: Matchup Rumors Are True

Alexander Volkanovski recently detailed his next title defense scenario.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
The Yair fight has to be one of the worse match up to make, it make no sense what so ever.

1. Volk clearly beat him already 2 years ago.
2. Yair is 1-1 since then and his win is over a debuting Pitbull with no ranking.
3. Its not like Yair had some crazy winning streak leading up to his title fight, he was an up and down fighter.

Oh, and forgot to mention you got Evloev at 9-0 I think?? Clear top contender.
 
1. There's a clear contender in Evloev. This is something that we don't always have in divisions and something to be happy about.

2. There's another obvious match to be made Yair vs Diego. It makes so much fucking sense to make this fight for several reasons. Rankings, bad blood, both Spanish speaking.

But no, instead they're thinking about making a fight that nobody wants.

I'm a complaining crybaby I know, but man, the UFC fucking sucks nowadays.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Media Volkanovski Wants To Fight Movsar Evloev ‘For The Legacy’
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Mmmmmmma1234
Mmmmmmma1234
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alexander Volkanovski Wants to Fight Lopes, Evloev, Freire By Year’s End
Replies
13
Views
533
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,103
Messages
57,379,053
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top