Alexander Volkanovski Losing It At Max vs Justin.

I screamed so loudly that I heard my upstairs neighbor shuffling and banging around, obviously pissed the fuck off. Had that dude come downstairs, banging on my door, I'd have just played it back so he could understand. There was only one reaction to be had.
 
i screamed pretty loud my wife and woke my wife she was like wtf is going on....i was so hype
 
Me and my mates had pretty much exactly the same reaction!!!!! Absolutely fucking mind blowing 🤯
 
How do you not love Volk too by the way. It makes you remember that these guys are fans too
 
Pretty much the same reaction that I had, hands on my head
 
Yeah think I woke up my neighbours. Was about 5am so they should have been getting up to ensure a productive day anyway
 
