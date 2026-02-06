  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hot Take Alexander Volkanovski is proof of how far excellent conditioning and elite fight IQ can take a fighter in MMA

Zebra Cheeks

Zebra Cheeks

100% human, no robot detected
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
50,294
Reaction score
115,092
Volk isn’t the tallest, longest, or flashiest featherweight we’ve ever seen. He doesn’t rely on freak speed or one-shot power, and visually he often looks ordinary next to elite athletes. But over five rounds, that illusion completely collapses.

IMG_6067.jpeg

What separates Volkanovski isn’t physical dominance, it’s how consistently he solves problems. His conditioning allows him to maintain pace without degrading his decision-making, and that’s where the fight IQ really shows. He doesn’t just pressure; he pressures selectively. He doesn’t just defend takedowns; he anticipates when they’re coming based on opponent habits. You can see him banking information early and cashing it in late.

Against elite opponents, the adjustments are subtle but brutal: stance switches to take away entries, feints to freeze counters, pacing changes to drain cardio without overcommitting. By rounds 4 and 5, he’s often not winning because he’s faster or stronger, he’s winning because he’s still thinking clearly and quietly banking rounds.

Volkanovski is proof that elite conditioning isn’t just about cardio, it’s about staying mentally sharp under fatigue. And elite fight IQ isn’t about clever moments, it’s about consistency over time. When those two things combine, the skill gap widens every minute the fight goes on.

IMG_6068.jpeg

In an era obsessed with physical tools and highlight reels, Volkanovski might be the best modern case study that the smartest, best-conditioned fighter usually wins. He is not the most talented athlete at 145, but he IS the best fighter.
 
Volk is honestly probably an A level athlete. Dude trained wrestling for a year and ended up winning the Australia Nationals. I know it's not the same as US Wrestling, but still. I'm sure it's not easy to do that.

Then he started to become an elite Rugby player before becoming an MMA champion. Definite A level athlete.
 
HHJ said:
Well Jones has Turinabol

The rest of them have "it" tho

I agree with that.
Click to expand...
leilaniki.gif
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Only the elite have "it" like a GSP , Fedor , Jon Jones ... But Volk just has "it"...
Click to expand...
It’s such an advantage being able to know exactly how to play to the judges. When you have to knock out a guy to win, it’s like trying to strike a batter out but you start with 3 balls on the count. I’d say Jon and GSP were both elite with fight IQ as well
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Volk isn’t the tallest, longest, or flashiest featherweight we’ve ever seen. He doesn’t rely on freak speed or one-shot power, and visually he often looks ordinary next to elite athletes. But over five rounds, that illusion completely collapses.

View attachment 1132677

What separates Volkanovski isn’t physical dominance, it’s how consistently he solves problems. His conditioning allows him to maintain pace without degrading his decision-making, and that’s where the fight IQ really shows. He doesn’t just pressure; he pressures selectively. He doesn’t just defend takedowns; he anticipates when they’re coming based on opponent habits. You can see him banking information early and cashing it in late.

Against elite opponents, the adjustments are subtle but brutal: stance switches to take away entries, feints to freeze counters, pacing changes to drain cardio without overcommitting. By rounds 4 and 5, he’s often not winning because he’s faster or stronger, he’s winning because he’s still thinking clearly and quietly banking rounds.

Volkanovski is proof that elite conditioning isn’t just about cardio, it’s about staying mentally sharp under fatigue. And elite fight IQ isn’t about clever moments, it’s about consistency over time. When those two things combine, the skill gap widens every minute the fight goes on.

View attachment 1132679

In an era obsessed with physical tools and highlight reels, Volkanovski might be the best modern case study that the smartest, best-conditioned fighter usually wins. He is not the most talented athlete at 145, but he IS the best fighter.
Click to expand...

Good post, the only thing I'll add is that Volk has sneaky long reach at 71.5 inches, you don't hear it talked about much, he actually has longer reach than Makhachev
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
It’s such an advantage being able to know exactly how to play to the judges. When you have to knock out a guy to win, it’s like trying to strike a batter out but you start with 3 balls on the count. I’d say Jon and GSP were both elite with fight IQ as well
Click to expand...
pumped-up-joe.gif
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Good post, the only thing I'll add is that Volk has sneaky long reach at 71.5 inches, you don't hear it talked about much, he actually has longer reach than Makhachev
Click to expand...
Yeh @zeb you tripping if you think he isn't insanely athletic. Watch some of his training Vids, the guy has speed and burst power that is literally out of this world. Of course he doesn't translate that to KO power, but his foot work and wrestling given his dimensional /leverage disadvantages are insane.

Also Volks reach is a little misunderstood. Reach is the wingspan of both arms outstretched. So it's arm plus arm plus back
Volk has a super wide back but shortish arms.
Compare him to the counterpoint, Max. Narrow back, long arms, but reach just an inch or so shorter.
But when you fight you are mostly square so it's arm length that matters.
Hence volks footwork is the key to his striking, not his reach.
 
davidlemonparty said:
Yeh @zeb you tripping if you think he isn't insanely athletic. Watch some of his training Vids, the guy has speed and burst power that is literally out of this world. Of course he doesn't translate that to KO power, but his foot work and wrestling given his dimensional /leverage disadvantages are insane.

Also Volks reach is a little misunderstood. Reach is the wingspan of both arms outstretched. So it's arm plus arm plus back
Volk has a super wide back but shortish arms.
Compare him to the counterpoint, Max. Narrow back, long arms, but reach just an inch or so shorter.
But when you fight you are mostly square so it's arm length that matters.
Hence volks footwork is the key to his striking, not his reach.
Click to expand...
Talent is different than athletic. Hes very athletic. I don’t think hes the most talented when compared to other elite Featherweights
 
he's so good he had to get KTFOed twice in a row then have the belt dumpstered by the true champ in favor of a more prestigious belt for Alex to come scoop up the remaining scraps of the FW belt that was beneath the true FW champ

I just can't find myself to care about these paper champs. At least with DC we could kinda cope thinking "well jon prolly never would have been champ if he wasn't juicing his whole life thus the picto kick never wudda happened" but with Alex i can't think of a way to mentally gymnastic myself into giving a fuck about this phony ass championship run.

ufc-298-volk-topuria.gif
 
Last edited:
What Volk does really well is he is not afraid to swing and counter when he is cornered, he stays his ground. He doesn't panic. But he swings with eyes opened, precise shots, not random brawling.
You can tell he is comfortable everywhere the fight goes.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zebra Cheeks
Hot Take Volkanovski Is The David Grohl Of MMA: Volkanovski By UD
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
2K
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,153
Messages
58,420,058
Members
176,033
Latest member
ManoFan

Share this page

Back
Top