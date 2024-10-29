What does this mean?Nobody says "his only chance" when it's a dominant grappler doing his thing and also it isn't true at all in this case. But even if was it's insane to say it when a guy keeps doing just that, cracked the best chin in the sport and the other guy went to his limits with an aging vet who got dusted in his 2 previous atempts at gold.
No way ilia is a better grappler or submission artist than Islam. Don the feet think he would eat his lunch though. I don’t think it would be close in the feet. But elite grapplers like top 2 in the sport overall are going to always present problems for strikers and yes I know ilia has wrestling chops, but not mma wrestling on the same level as islam.What does this mean?
Volk is saying he won't out grapple or sub Islam and that his chance at winning is by knocking him out.
Do you think Ilia is a better grappler and submission artist than Islam?
You forgot that there are decision wins? It's insane to pretend you need to knock a guy out when Poirier was 2-2 on a judges scorecard vs him and the 2 other judges each gave a different round to Poirier.What does this mean?
Topuria would rock Islam and grapple fuck him to a dominant position and then put him to sleep.
I’m fully confident that he’s playing with his food right now and he would do the same with Islam. He can win anyway he wants he just chooses to knock people out instead.
I could see him trying to prove a point against Islam and submitting him. Stop sleeping on this dude…
I’m way more confident of him beating the shit out of Islam.And then he goes up to welterweight and submits Belal right
Belal is another size… but same height as Islam… he would really need to pack on the pounds to get to WW but I could absolutely see him do it…
Don’t forget, Max is taller than both Islam and Belal
Volk is right, KO/TKO'ing him is his best shot, punchers chance and that's it.