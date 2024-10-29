Media Alexander Volkanovski gives his opinion on a possible Makhachev vs Topuria matchup

Nobody says "his only chance" when it's a dominant grappler doing his thing and also it isn't true at all in this case. But even if was it's insane to say it when a guy keeps doing just that, cracked the best chin in the sport and the other guy went to his limits with an aging vet who got dusted in his 2 previous atempts at gold.
 
Goat Poster said:
What does this mean?

Volk is saying he won't out grapple or sub Islam and that his chance at winning is by knocking him out.

Do you think Ilia is a better grappler and submission artist than Islam?
 
The Siege said:
No way ilia is a better grappler or submission artist than Islam. Don the feet think he would eat his lunch though. I don’t think it would be close in the feet. But elite grapplers like top 2 in the sport overall are going to always present problems for strikers and yes I know ilia has wrestling chops, but not mma wrestling on the same level as islam.
 
Anyone not biased and with a functioning brain will have that answer... I don't blame Topuria for his confidence, he should think like that. <RomeroSalute>
 
The Siege said:
You forgot that there are decision wins? It's insane to pretend you need to knock a guy out when Poirier was 2-2 on a judges scorecard vs him and the 2 other judges each gave a different round to Poirier.

You don't need to be better do end up winning the grappling, people get hurt, people cut 30 pounds and gas out...
 
Punchers chance lol

Islam would dominate tf out of him and embarrass him.

Don't do it Ilia... dominate your division and rake in the money.
 
Topuria would rock Islam and grapple fuck him to a dominant position and then put him to sleep.

I’m fully confident that he’s playing with his food right now and he would do the same with Islam. He can win anyway he wants he just chooses to knock people out instead.

I could see him trying to prove a point against Islam and submitting him. Stop sleeping on this dude…
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Topuria would rock Islam and grapple fuck him to a dominant position and then put him to sleep.

I’m fully confident that he’s playing with his food right now and he would do the same with Islam. He can win anyway he wants he just chooses to knock people out instead.

I could see him trying to prove a point against Islam and submitting him. Stop sleeping on this dude…
And then he goes up to welterweight and submits Belal right 😄
 
svmr_db said:
And then he goes up to welterweight and submits Belal right 😄
I’m way more confident of him beating the shit out of Islam.

Belal is another size… but same height as Islam… he would really need to pack on the pounds to get to WW but I could absolutely see him do it…

Don’t forget, Max is taller than both Islam and Belal
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He can win anyway he wants he just chooses to knock people out instead.

I could see him trying to prove a point against Islam and submitting him. Stop sleeping on this dude…
Ilia submitting Islam is just not gong to happen, in fact I would bet almost anything on it.

Volk is right, KO/TKO'ing him is his best shot, punchers chance and that's it.
 
Goat Poster said:
Nobody says "his only chance" when it's a dominant grappler doing his thing
Yes they, in fact, do all the time.

AldoStillGoat said:
I’m way more confident of him beating the shit out of Islam.

Belal is another size… but same height as Islam… he would really need to pack on the pounds to get to WW but I could absolutely see him do it…

Don’t forget, Max is taller than both Islam and Belal
Yea then he goes to 185 and knocks out DDP, right?
First 4 weight champion, I'm sure of it.
If it was anyone else making this post, I'd be worried about the quality of the forum spiraling, but it's you, our containment account, so all is well.
<lol>
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Ilia submitting Islam is just not gong to happen, in fact I would bet almost anything on it.

Volk is right, KO/TKO'ing him is his best shot, punchers chance and that's it.
Idk he won his first fights with submission man… stop doubting that dude
 
