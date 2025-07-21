Kowboy On Sherdog
Holloway scored a unanimous decision win in a war against Dustin Poirier in the latter’s retirement fight at UFC 318 on Saturday. This was Holloway’s second consecutive win at lightweight after he won the BMF title with an iconic knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last year. Volkanovski believes his former foe has earned himself a lightweight title shot by beating two top contenders. However, sandwiched between Holloway’s wins over Gaethje and Poirier is a featherweight title loss against Ilia Topuria.
Topuria has since vacated the featherweight title and beat Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 last month. While Holloway’s loss against “El Matador” is still fresh, Volkanovski reasons that they are both in a different weight class now.
Volkanovski: Holloway Just Beat Two Top Guys at Lightweight
“I know [Max] just fought [Topuria]. But now it’s at lightweight, where they both sort of want to be,” Volkanovski said on YouTube. “You gotta think of who Max beat at lightweight… Max beat Justin Gaethje when he was a No. 1 contender, and Poirier, who just fought for the title. So, he’s literally beat the two top guys, main guys that you need to beat to get a title shot… You’d say he would be next… Max’s next fight could be for the title, I think that would be fair.”
Having lost three featherweight title fights against Volkanovski, Holloway was worried about going 0-3 in his trilogy against Poirier as well. While the Hawaiian has certainly done enough to make his case for a title shot, the lightweight title picture is in a logjam at present. Paddy Pimblett received a callout from Topuria, and they faced off inside the Octagon at UFC 317. Meanwhile, No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan is rallying hard to get back in the picture after upsetting the UFC by pulling out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev.
