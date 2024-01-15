Alexander: The Making of a God - six part Netflix docudrama series

Big history buff here and will definitely watch.
 
Alexander the OK, you mean.

Hopefully this is historically accurate, this guys story and life must go down as one of the most extreme and intense in all of human history
 
I’ll check it out. Gotta be better than that crap Colin Farrell put out.
 
I hope it's good.

Still couldn't believe he shunned a prime Rosario Dawson to get some dick from his favorite general in the previous movie, smh, just seems unrealistic...
 
It was unrealistic. There were never any stories or legends about Alexander having male lovers. It was always about how large his harem of women was. The only evidence ever given was “well fucking dudes up the ass was common for ancient Greeks, so Alexander must have done it too.”
 
My understanding was it was also because he never fathered any children. Weak men were just jealous
 
Hearing it like the Ottoman stuff on Netflix. Half Documentary and half drama. Not impressed it should be full on Drama as FFS there's enough Documentaries on Alexander not enough dramas ... just 1 really bad movie
 
Yes, even in the trailer it felt odd when they cut to historians talking about how Alexander. Show don't tell, make it a full drama like Rome.

I'll still watch though
 
He had at least one son, Alexander IV, with Roxana, who was likely pregnant with his second child when she died.

Though he was famous for his harem, most accounts paint him as rather ascetic when it came to women, which might have been the original reason for some historians to question his sexuality. Now it’s all just politics and propaganda. These are the same idiots who will argue Jesus was trans, gay, and woke.
 
I totally forgot he DID have a child. Thank you.
 
Me too other than Jesus ......... Alexander is the most interesting person to ever live imo at least in terms of generals. There's no we near enough movies. There's 1 movie from 50s and the seriously awful movie made in 04 with Colin Farell. Nothing else really.

Netflix should of done drama series about Alexander like Angel Studios did on the Chosen.. going the shitty ocudrama route is the easy way to make it.
 
