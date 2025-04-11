Alexander Gustafsson talks about his first JJ fight

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
980
Reaction score
739



It's a 4 minute clip of the podcast, so you guys can watch without fear. It's already placed exactly in the only subject there, his first fight and opinion on JJ.

It was after the second fight vs DC... Right when JJ was already in the talks to fight Gustaffson the second time.

He said it was a little rough because everyone was "you winning, you winning, you got 3 rounds, but... I don't know, I feel like I didn't pass the goal line, after all". Then Joe Rogan asked if when they were announcing the results if Gustafsson though he had won, he said... "I didn't know, I wasn't sure if I had won or not. I mean I remembered almost the whole fight, but... Jon Jones is such a beast, man. His toughness and all... He is a beast and to me, a win over Jon Jones is bigger than getting the belt. It doesn't even matter the belt, fighting Jon Jones and winning is... "
 
Spoken like a true warrior, I hated seeing him beat shogun , but came to like his style and personality. When he was on he seemed like a laser, but his self doubt I believe was his demise. Then again I don’t know what happens behind the scenes , even slight injuries add up. When you get to a certain level, luck definitely becomes a part of the equation.
 
he should have won that fight, but got worked in the rematch, so it is what it is.

At lest Jones eventually gave him one… unlike GSP who straight up quit after Hendricks slapped him around
 
It was back and forth to me. One of those fights that I had no clue so was just going to wait to see what the judges say.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,276
Messages
57,150,860
Members
175,553
Latest member
period

Share this page

Back
Top