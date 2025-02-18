  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva set for UFC 315 on May 10th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    3
Great fight. I don't think the Silva train stops quite yet.
 
Well that's an interesting match up I was not expecting that.

Can't say it isn't sensible matchmaking though. I think it's pretty obvious the woman's flyweight title will be defended in Quebec. Canada has been regulated to wmma title fights unfortunately. Vancouver, Toronto and now very likely Montreal. I think before these recent cards the last Toronto card was max Vs Ortega with Joanna Vs shevchenko comain seems to just be a thing with the canadian cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 306: 9.14 11:30pm ET Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Replies
15
Views
522
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,648
Messages
56,913,925
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top