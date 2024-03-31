Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot - Who wins?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,637
- Reaction score
- 41,326
I know Grasso is fighting Valentina in a trilogy fight. But say if Grasso wins, who wins between Fiorot and Grasso?
I think if Fiorot sticks to her safe gameplan by countering, she probably might win. She's too big and built to really able to take down and control.
