Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot - Who wins?

I know Grasso is fighting Valentina in a trilogy fight. But say if Grasso wins, who wins between Fiorot and Grasso?

I think if Fiorot sticks to her safe gameplan by countering, she probably might win. She's too big and built to really able to take down and control.

manon-fiorot-and-alex-grasso-vg18fbsgb3l7xuva.jpg
 
Manon if she decides to wrestle. She could literally throw Grasso around like a ragdoll imo. The question is if she will decide to stand the whole time or not.
 
There's no way in hell any of you actually think Manon can beat Grasso...liars lol.
 
Blanchfield cooperated. Grasso won't. What happened to the shorter fighter bobbing and weaving in? Ala Mike Tyson?
 
The fight will look different. There is no takedown threat from Grasso. Manon can move more and try takedowns of her own.
 
