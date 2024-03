Not interested in seeing or hearing Shevchenko on TUF at all. And I sure as shit don’t want to see these girls fight for the third time in a row. Luckily we were spared that bullshit at BW when Pena broke her ribs.



Just the whole concept of Manon, and Erin fighting eachother while we see this trilogy is so inane, imo. And that’s why instant rematches suck.



Of course I’ll watch the fight. I watch all of them. But I’m not excited about it. I’m more looking forward to the venue than the ME.